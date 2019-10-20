Why govt, military cannot end Boko Haram – Senator Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari, has said unless citizens contribute their quota in the fight against Boko Haram, the end of the insurgency is not yet in sight.

Senator Kyari made this known at the Barewa College, Zaria during a class of 1979 meeting and presentation of awards of excellence at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

He identified proper upbringing of children as a major factor that would bring the present insurgency to an end and prevent similar groups from resurging in the future.

He said: “What I mean by government and military alone cannot bring Boko Haram to an end is simply that we need to re-examine the moral training of our children. When a child is brought up with a sound mind, no ideology can sway his thinking.

“Today is the 10th year that we are fighting this insurgency and we don’t know for how long it would continue. But we are praying to see the end of it. Therefore, we all need to genuinely make our contribution to defeat the insurgency.”

The chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, described Barewa College as one of the sources of northern Nigerian unity, saying that it started with people like “Gowon, Ribadu and others when they were students at the college.”

Daily Trust reports that Senator Kyari was one of the three old students that were honoured at the meeting.

Others were Justice Tukur Mu’azu of the Kaduna State High Court and Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App