Why FG failed to release El-Zakzaky

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omowole Sowere prompted many to ask: When will the Nigerian government release the leader of outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky from custody?

In his interview with the Hausa service of the BBC, monitored by our reporter on Thursday, Nigeria’s Justice minister, Abubakar Malami, said the federal government doesn’t have power to interfere with the judicial process of state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that the federal government had on Tuesday asked the State Security Services (SSS) to release the duo of Sowore and Dasuki, but without El-Zakzaky who had equally spent long time as Dasuki in SSS detention.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Malami added: “Henceforth, the federal government won’t interfere in a judicial process that’s solely responsible for the state government to take charge of…”

Daily Trust reports that the federal government had over time maintained that it is not detaining el-Zakzaky, saying rather he’s being prosecuted by the Kaduna state government.

It also reports that earlier court directives had ordered that Zakzaky alongside his wife, Zinatu be released on bail, an order which has not been honoured by the government agency holding them in custody.

This has led to further accusations levelled against the government for violating the court order.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App