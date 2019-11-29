Why EFCC invited Kwara Chief of Staff, others – sources

ADVERTISEMENT

Details have emerged about why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly invited the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor Aminu Logun, with operatives privy to the development opening up on their findings.

One of the sources close to the government house said Logun was summoned to volunteer information about alleged mismanagement of funds by the former chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) Professor Murtala Awodun in his bid to extend his own tenure.

According to the source, “Most of the claims on social media are nonsense. Yes, the Chief of Staff was invited. But it has nothing to do with collecting money from Awodun for election on behalf of the incumbent Governor.

“EFCC invited Alhaji Logun because Awodun claimed that he had given him some money to help to influence the extension of his tenure as KW-IRS chairman. This was shortly after Logun had been named the Chairman of the Transition Committee and he was believed to have some influence on the then Governor-elect.

“At the moment, it is a word of Awodun against the old man’s. Perhaps only the court can determine the outcome if we eventually file charges against them.”

Another source at the EFCC said Logun was not alone in the messy situation as some other top politicians and influence-peddlers were also implicated by Awodun’s confession.

“We have taken statements from Logun just like some other persons too. This has nothing to do with election. It was about how the former KW-IRS Chairman was trying to influence his reappointment with public funds.

“Clearly, none of the influence-peddlers was able to influence the Governor. The man was eased out of the job and the rest is history.”the operative said.

A source in the ruling APC in the state said those linking Governor Abdulrazaq to the alleged corruption were “either mischievous or were not thinking through their utterances.”

“If Awodun had indeed given money to Abdulrazaq for election as is being alleged, why would the same Governor not retain him as KW-IRS chairman as a payback? And how can anyone even think that such a thing can ever happen in a parastatal where Senator Bukola Saraki had so much grip? What happened was that Prof Awodun was trying to remain there and he met with anybody who he felt could help him,” he said.

The source said Awodun originally wanted to be the vice chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), a position for which he had been pencilled down by former Governor Ahmed Abdulfatai.

“But the plan failed as a result of internal power struggle within the PDP then. That was not helped by the election outcome in March. So, the man felt he should just try to retain his seat in order to protect himself and other powerful interests from probe, he added.

Unlike in the case of the N5bn KW-IRS allegedly shared among some former members of the House of Assembly in which the EFCC has confirmed invitations to some persons, the anti-graft agency has not confirmed or denied the invitation of the Chief of Staff and others said to have been questioned in relation to the Awodun’s tenure extension bid.

However, all the sources said the tenure of Awodun saw daring misuse of public funds to oil the defeated political machine.

“We are still investigating some of the discoveries in this regard,” one of them said.

