Why disarmament of repentant bandits is yet to start – Zamfara CP

Zamfara State Police Commissioner Usman Nagogo yesterday said the disarmament of repentant bandits was yet to commence owing to rifts among their different camps.

Updating newsmen on the peace and reconciliation process between armed bandits and the local vigilante groups known Yan Sakai, Nagogo said there were disagreements among the repentant bandits arising from the issue of leadership within their camps.

“Consequently, the bandits are nursing fear of submitting rifles to authorities and eventually become targets of the enemies within. But we are making moves to reconcile the warring groups,” he said.

He said the state police command and the government had reconciled two rival groups of repentant bandits who became enemies since the killing of the erstwhile notorious cattle rustling kingpin, Buharin Daji.

“It is important to note that all captives that were kidnapped for the past 7 to 8 months have regained their freedom unconditionally. This is a result of the trust and confidence we built in the process and the repentant bandits have become our ears and eyes in the forests,” he said.

