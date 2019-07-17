Why criminals invaded Osun — Army

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Officer Commanding of 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Okwudili Fidelis Azinta, yesterday said criminals recently migrated to Osun State because there was no much of military presence in the state.

Governor Oyetola’s spokesman, Adeniyi Adesina, in a statement, quoted Azinta as saying this in Osogbo when he visited the governor.

The GOC was said to have pledged that the army would keep Osun State safe.

According to the statement, Azinta said his visit followed the directive by the Chief of Army Staff to partner with the state government

“Osun state is one of the safest states in Nigeria. What happened in the recent past is just a migration of criminals; when you address it here, they push to areas they consider soft for them because the state is very peaceful and there wasn’t so much of military operation on ground.

“Though there was a migration, but it has not got to a stage we should be so much apprehensive because the governor is proactive in dealing with security that is why he is requesting us to partner with other security agencies to nip insecurity in the bud as quickly as possible.

“I implore residents in the state to be law abiding and go on their normal businesses, the military is going to work with other security agencies to make sure that our people sleep and wakeup without being molested,” Azinta was quoted to have said.

Oyetola, according to the statement, described the move to partner military and other security agencies as crucial in view of the recent wave of criminal activities.

The governor bemoaned illegal mining activities going on in the state and urged army and other security agencies to support the state to curb the menace.

