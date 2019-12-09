‘Why corruption thrives in Nigerian universities’

ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption thrives in Nigerian universities owing to poor pay, lack of incentives, weak governance structure within the university system, greed and avarice, scramble for resources and national cake; pervasive culture of impunity; among others.

Dr Abubakar Umar Kari of the Department of Sociology, University of Abuja, said this in Abuja yesterday.

He was presenting a paper in commemoration of the 2019 World Anti-Corruption Day 2019 by Wadata Communication Limited, supported by MacArthur Foundation.

He listed forms of corruption at universities as extortion of students; sexual harassment; grade sorting; admission racketeering; inflation of contracts; over-invoicing; abuse of powers by university administrators, lecturers and students’ union leaders; examination malpractice as well as mismanagement and misapplication of funds by vice chancellors.

Earlier, the project manager of Wadata Communication Limited, Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris, noted that the fight against corruption in Nigeria was still at an infant stage.

He said unless stringent measures were taken to tackle corruption, the nation’s efforts towards achieving development would be a mirage.

The representative of The Daily Trust Foundation, Imam Nma Shuaib, stressed the need for concerted efforts to fight corruption in the country.

