‘Why buildings are collapsing in Nigeria’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has blamed the incessant cases of building collapses in Nigeria on poor quality of materials.

This was disclosed by the chairman of NSE, Awka branch, Anambra State, Engr. Martin Agbili during NSE Awka Branch Annual Workshop and Induction of new members, held on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbili, who spoke to Daily Trust, said that NSE was worried about the high rate of building collapse in the country.

He said findings have revealed that the main cause of the problem was use of poor building materials.

He said most building materials in the country were of low quality.

According to him, disturbed by the situation, NSE was strategizing to partner Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to fight substandard building materials in the country.

Also speaking to Daily Trust, the Publicity Secretary of NSE, Awka branch, Engr. Ajegwu Fimber, said that governmrnt needed to tightened its policies against substandard materials in the country.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App