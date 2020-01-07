Why Buhari will not consider 3rd term – Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of character and courage who will never accept the offer of a third term in office.

Tinubu, who said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, stated that no reasonable politician who had worked with him would contemplate such idea.

“Any reasonable politician, who had worked with President Buhari will know that he will not tamper with the Constitution. Detractors are always suspicious and will make accusations, but I was in the trench, in the struggle for democracy.

“I was in the trench and in the opposition with Muhammadu Buhari, till the Third Term agenda of a former leader of this country failed. I know he will never. He has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should also believe in him.

“He doesn’t need to say it to me, I’ll argue it in the corner and everywhere they bring such a thing up. However, it’s very good to hear it from him. I say congratulations to a man of character and integrity. The challenge of turning the ship of this nation around is a continuum and a continuous effort and that is what we should get ourselves concerned with.

“Yes, politics is intoxicating, it’s flamboyant, it’s interesting, but we cannot continue in perpetuity one after the other, we have to relax, show concern for the people of the country and see to the efforts of the President that will manifest in the new, united and prosperous country. We are still not there,” he said when asked to comment on Mr President’s plan to quit in 2023.

