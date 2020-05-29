Why Buhari issues Executive Orders — Malami

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says Presidential Executive Orders are to complement existing legislations and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation.

Speaking on Thursday at the Radio Nigeria programme “Politics Nationwide”, Malami noted that Executive Orders are for ensuring constitutional compliance, complementing existing legislations, ensuring and enhancing operation, enforcement and application of legal provisions as well as providing necessary supervision required for enforcement.

In a statement by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, the AGF noted that Executive Orders are naturally intended to force constitutional compliance which in the case of Section 121(3) of the

1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria establishes the autonomy of the states legislatures and judiciary.

“The Executive Order is therefore a necessary tool for the purpose of bringing to effect such autonomy by way of assigning certain responsibilities, both institutional and otherwise necessary for the purpose of enforcing the autonomy,” he said.

