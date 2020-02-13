Why Buhari hasn’t responded to our call to sack service chiefs — Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to respond to the National Assembly’s call that service chiefs be fired because of the sensitive nature of security issue.

The lawmakers had, two weeks ago, asked President Buhari to sack security chiefs and declare a state of national emergency on security due to the rising insecurity in the country.

Senate Spokesman, Goddiya Akwasiki, told journalists that after the resolutions, both Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and the House of Reps’ Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila held a meeting with Buhari but the outcome was not revealed.

“Yes, of course a lot of people asked for the sacking of the service chiefs. But in another way, you can’t just say sack these persons because you want to have security in 24 hours. You have to be very careful in doing so.

“That is why after our closed-door session with IGP, we all agreed that the leadership especially the President of the Senate and the Speaker of House of Representatives should go and engage Mr President and the outcome of that meeting, nobody knows because it is security. Only them know what they have discussed,” he said.

He, however, assured that the Senate was ready to protect lives and properties of Nigerians, “even if it means amending the constitution to guarantee the protection of community policing legally, we are going to do it.”

“Let our people exercise patience. Everybody is in pain on what is happening in this country,” he said.

