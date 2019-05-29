Breaking News
It’s going to rain, NiMet predicts weather for ThursdayBREAKING: Obasanjo, others escape plane crash in Lagos
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Why Buhari didn’t deliver speech at inauguration
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Buhari didn’t deliver speech at inauguration

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari taking oath of office. With him is his wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Onigbinde

President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver any speech at Wednesday’s inauguration because of the forthcoming Democracy Day. Buhari, 76 was sworn in for second term at the Eagle Square, Abuja alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The oath of office was administered on them by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

ADVERTISEMENT

A presidency source told Daily Trust that the president’s inaugural speech would be delivered on June 12 during the Democracy Day.

Recall that the Federal Government had shifted major events for the president’s inauguration to June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.