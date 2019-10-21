‘Why Bauchi should produce APC national secretary’

ADVERTISEMENT

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bauchi, Engineer Yakubu Ibrahim, has called on the national leadership of the party and other states in the North East to give the national secretary seat to Bauchi State.

He made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja weekend, saying that looking at the current disadvantaged position of the state in the party, the position should be ceded to it.

He noted that while other states have political advantage over Bauchi in terms of important positions in both the party and government, the state lost its governor and some other positions to opposition parties in 2019.

The party chieftain lamented also that despite its consistency and loyalty to the APC, Bauchi State has never had representation in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, while Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states were well represented in the committee.

