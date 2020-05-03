Why Ayade will not respond to Wike’s ‘Buhari boy’ comment – Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River will not respond to a statement credited to his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, calling him a loyal boy of President Muhammadu Buhari, a commissioner in the state has said.

Wike had at the weekend described Ayade as “a small boy licking the boot of President Muhammadu Buhari to curry favours.”

In a national television broadcast, Governor Wike had tongue-lashed Ayade and the federal government which had advised him to collect his state’s allocation of rice for palliatives in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic from Cross River State Rice and Seedlings Factory.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Asu Okang, said the governor will not be intimidated, adding that his patience, quietness and civility should never be taken for granted by Governor Wike or any other group or political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said Governor Ayade will not waste time and resources to respond to all that his colleague had said, maintaining that both are mutual friends and have ways to speak to themselves.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App