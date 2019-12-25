Why Arik Air Port Harcourt bound flight made air return

ADVERTISEMENT

An Arik Air’s Boeing 737-700 NG aircraft operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning made an air return back to Lagos due to oil indication light.

It was gathered that the aircraft was on its climb when the pilot in command noticed the indication light and as a safety precaution, opted to return to airport of departure, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Communications Manager for the airline, Mr. Banji Ola, say: “The Captain contacted the Lagos control tower to intimate the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) of his decision and activated emergency protocols. This is a standard operating procedure and in line with best safety standards”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The airline said the Port Harcourt bound passengers have been provided with another aircraft for their journey while its team of engineers are inspecting the aircraft.

“Arik Air hereby, assures its customers that it will not compromise the high safety standards the airline is known for,” the statement said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App