Why APC settled for Ado Doguwa – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that the party finally settled for Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives because he remained the most senior high ranking lawmaker from Kano State.

Oshiomhole said this in Abuja when a delegation, comprising the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, senators and members of the lower chamber of National Assembly, paid him a thank-you visit.

He said the party micro-zoned the position to the State in appreciation of its voting strength, the contribution of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as well as the loyalty, consistency and team spirit of the beneficiary.

He said the feats recorded during the election of presiding officers of National Assembly were made possible because of mutual respect as well as loyalty to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole said, “I’ve been extremely excited by the level of cooperation that member of the two chambers had extended to us because it could have been impossible if they insist that they want to go and fight to finish. It is that mutual respect, loyalty to the party and indeed to our President that has made this very easy.”

