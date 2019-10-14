Why APC is not a genuine platform for governance – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the “violent attack” by members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the embattled national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, was a confirmation that the ruling party was torn into shreds.

The PDP, in a statement on Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC-led government had allegedly never been able to deliver good governance because of infighting.

The opposition party alleged that the APC had ruined the nation, adding that it was not a vehicle for good governance.

“For APC members to publicly call their National Chairman a ‘thief’, as reported in the open media, amply captures the mood of majority of Nigerians, including APC members, that the APC and its government are havens for thieves, criminal gangs and corrupt persons.

“The indisputable fact among Nigerians is that the APC has become torn apart within its core. The manifest greed and ravenousness of its leaders, particularly, in the Presidential villa, in addition to endless infighting over positions and looted resources has further exposed the party as a soulless mob.

“The APC has never been a genuine platform for governance. It has neither the predisposition nor the design for operable people-oriented policy and programmes. If anything, it has remained a special purpose vehicle, for power grabbing, hijacked by an oppressive and exploitative cabal, who has no iota of interest in the welfare of Nigerians.

“Indeed, the propensity of APC leaders at looting our common patrimony as well as the total neglect of the living conditions of the masses, whose mandate they had stolen, has become a huge source of anger and resentment in the hearts of Nigerians.

“Nigerians expect Oshiomhole to respond to the demands of his party members, who are chasing him around like a common tout and for which he was reported to have hidden in a hotel in Benin City,” the PDP said.

