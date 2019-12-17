‘Why anti-Corruption war not Buhari’s main business’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Say No Campaign Nigeria (SNC-Nigeria) has said that the anti-corruption efforts in the country was failing because Nigerians continue to see it as the main business of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Co-convener of the SNC-Nigeria and Chairman of the Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), Ezenwa Nwagwu, said this on Monday in Abuja at the group’s celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day, themed, “United Against Corruption for National Development, Peace and Security”.

According to him, Nigerians are in best position to stop corruption and their indifference and not taking practical actions was largely responsible for the failure of eradicating the scourge.

“We cannot outsource the anti-corruption war to the government of President Buhari. It is not President Buhari’s war, it is the war Nigerians have to fight collectively and won to save the country from this problem,” Nwagwu said.

Also, Jaye Gaskia of the Take Back Nigeria (TBN), said the World anti-corruption day, to be followed by the World Human Rights Day a day after is not a coincident as corruption naturally led to violation of human rights.

“The fight against corruption must be total, as corruption is in all facets of our lives, it is in the executive, legislature, judiciary and even in the private sector. Winning this war is for us and also for the incoming generations,” Gaskia said.

Dr. Davidson Aminu who represented Dr. Garba Abari, the DG of National Orientation Agency (NOA), urged Nigerians to join President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to rid the country of corruption.

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on anti-corruption, Hon. Shehu Garba, pledged the National Assembly’s commitment to ridding the country of corruption.

He also urged Nigerians to also use the social media to be advocate of anti-corruption legitimately in the interest of the country.

