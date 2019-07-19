Why AGF withdrew corruption charges against me — Goje

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje, yesterday said the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) withdrew the two remaining corruption charges against him to save the face and resources of government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had since 2011 filed a 21-count charge against Goje, but 19 of the charges were struck out in March 2019, leaving only two counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 7, this year, the case was taken over to the AGF office. The two counts, Daily Trust reports were bordering on how 50 buses belonging to Gombe State Transport Company were sold during Goje’s reign in Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court had on July 5 quashed the two remaining counts. Justice Babatunde Quadiri, the Presiding Judge, discharged Goje after the AGF office applied for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking through his counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, Goje said the AGF withdrew the charges because, “it has become more of persecution than prosecution.

“The two counts of the charge that were withdrawn by the Attorney-General were an embarrassing triviality. The charges had become more of persecution than prosecution. It was therefore no surprise to those familiar with the case when the Attorney-General of the Federation withdrew those ridiculous charges.

“The Attorney-General did the right thing and should be commended for saving the face and the resources of the government, by terminating the futile proceedings,” he said via a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

He said as every adult in Nigeria knows, the sale of unserviceable vehicles is a routine exercise periodically undertaken by the government and even by private organisations.

“The overused buses, many of which had become scraps, had been in use as commercial passenger vehicles for 7 to 8 years. The buses were valued by a proper Board of Survey at the cumulative sum of N22.5m. That value was realised from the sale and the proceeds were paid into the account of the Gombe State Government.

“The prosecution witnesses all testified that the procedure was proper and that the Governor did not buy any of the buses and took no benefit personally from the sale.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App