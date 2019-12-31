Why 2019 is a good year for Buhari – Jibril

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulmumini Jibril, who will be participating in the January 25, 2020 re-run election in Kano State for Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives, says the year 2019 is a good year for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibril, who spoke at the State House, Abuja, after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, said the achievements recorded in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure development, fight against corruption and insecurity must be sustained.

“I had audience with Mr President and a regular audience to discuss with him all the achievements during the year, to commend him on the progress we’ve made in the economy, fight against corruption and the issue of security in the country and to look at issues having to do with massive infrastructural development going on across the country. We need to sustain it.

“The agricultural revolution going on, we need to sustain it. The fight against insurgency and the successes that have been recorded and of course, the cordial relationship that now exists between the executive and the legislature.

“It’s been a very good year for the President and the government and I think we all have the responsibility to commend him. That’s what we discussed, essentially.”

On the notion that he came to seek the intervention of President Buhari because his relationship with Governor Umar Ganduje was no longer cordial, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “My relationship with my governor is cordial. He’s always been a father and nothing has changed.”

