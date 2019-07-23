WHO recommends dolutegravir as preferred HIV treatment drug

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly recommended the use of the HIV drug dolutegravir (DTG) as the preferred first-line and second-line treatment for all populations.

This includes pregnant women and those of childbearing age.

The organisation gave the recommendation yesterday at the 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City.

According to WHO, DTG is a drug that is more effective, easier to take and has fewer side effects than alternative drugs that are currently used. “DTG also has a high genetic barrier to developing drug resistance, which is important given the rising trend of resistance to EFV and nevirapine-based regimens. In 2019, 12 out of 18 countries surveyed by WHO reported pre-treatment drug resistance levels exceeding the recommended threshold of 10%,”the organisation said.

Briefing journalists during the conference, Dr Meg Doherty , Coordinator of Treatment and Care, Department of HIV/hepatitis and STIs , of WHO , Geneva said the recommendation was based on new evidence assessing benefits and risks.

WHO said the findings informed the decision to update the 2019 guidelines.

Anton Pozniak, International AIDS Society President and IAS 2019 International Scientific Chair, said ultimately, what is most important is offering women the choice to make informed decisions.

Also speaking Jacque Wambui, African Community Advisory Board (AFROCAB) member, Kenya, said community engagement, including input from women living with HIV, has played a key role in updating the recommendations and would be critical to rolling them out.

