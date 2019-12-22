Who is the true Messiah?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people are looking for a Messiah, but they don’t have a way of knowing who it is. So, God had to give us a sign that puts every argument to an end. What is this sign? The scriptures speak for themselves.

Deuteronomy 18:15, “The LORD thy God will raise up unto thee a Prophet from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto him ye shall hearken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Acts 3:22, “For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Luke 1:32, “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David.” The throne of David is the throne of worship, the throne of worship is the throne of surrender to the will of God.

Micah 5:2, “But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting.”

John 1:1-2, 14, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”

Naomi came from Bethlehem: Ruth 1:22, “So Naomi returned, and Ruth the Moabitess, her daughter in law, with her, which returned out of the country of Moab: and they came to Bethlehem in the beginning of barley harvest.”

Boaz lived in Bethlehem. Ruth 2:4

David is a descendant of Bethlehem. 1Samuel 16; 1Samuel 17:15

The Ultimate Sign

So how do we know the exact one; how do we recognize the Messiah of prophecy? God himself decided to give us an unmistakable sign.

Isaiah 7:14, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

Matthew 1:23, “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

Luke 1:26-35, “And in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth, [27] To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary [28] And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. [29] And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. [30] And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. [31] And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS. [32] He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: [33] And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end. [34] Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? [35] And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.”

Acts 7:37, “This is that Moses, which said unto the children of Israel, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear.”

It is an established fact from these and other scriptures that JESUS is the MESSIAH prophesied about and His unique conception sets Him apart from others. The most important event in human history is the virgin conception, followed by the resurrection.

God will reveal your true identity and your assignment and connect you to those who need you, in Jesus name. Every question about your capability shall be settled with amazing wonders, in the name of Jesus.

The day Jesus was baptized, the Father again testified and revealed and confirmed His Son’s true identity to the world.

Your search ends the day you discover that Jesus is the Messiah. Your life changes the day you have an encounter with the Messiah.

The Samaritan woman’s life was completely transformed the day she met Jesus. John 4:25-26, “The woman saith unto him, I know that Messias cometh, which is called Christ: when he is come, he will tell us all things. [26] Jesus saith unto her, I that speak unto thee am he.”

Look at her reaction:

John 4:28-30, “The woman then left her waterpot, and went her way into the city, and saith to the men, [29] Come, see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is not this the Christ? [30] Then they went out of the city, and came unto him.”

There are still very many people in the world today who do not yet know who the real Messiah is. They are found in various places, even in the church. They are in the church, but their eyes are not yet open to the fact that Jesus is the Messiah they are searching for.

JESUS the PROMISE is here! Salvation is here, deliverance is here. The blessing is here. Poverty should not rule over you anymore. Sin shall not have dominion over you anymore.

God’s Promise is here, and you can now enjoy God’s blessings through Him. Surrender your life to Him and He will give you His life of colour and dignity.

Luke 1:35-37,

“And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God. [36] And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren. [37] For with God nothing shall be impossible.”

“And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power:”

Is there a difficult problem in your life, turn it over to the Holy Spirit, He will take care of it.

MERRY CHRISTMAS and a happy and prosperous NEW YEAR in advance!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App