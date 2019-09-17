WHO holds walk for universal health coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria office and other partners has held a walk to enlighten Nigerians about Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and benefits of regular exercise to health.

Tagged ‘Abuja Walk the Talk’ with the theme: “The Health for All Challenge,” the walk was organised as part of activities leading to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) slated for 23 September in New York, United States of America.

Daily Trust reports that the maiden edition of the walk took place May last year.

Speaking during the walk which was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Officer in- Charge, WHO Nigeria, Dr Clement Lugala Peter, said the walk had participation from government, UN agencies, as well as members of the public.

He added that there was need to sustain the walk to encourage healthy living amongst the populace.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, enjoined the public to make exercise part of their routine saying it is important for a healthy lifestyle.

Also speaking at the event, the founder of Well Being Foundation, Africa, Mrs Toyin Saraki, said walking at least 35 minutes three times a week helps curb diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity among other health benefits.

She said the health for all challenge was aimed at universal health coverage for all citizens by 2030, adding that it meant quality health care that people could afford when they fell ill without plunging into misery and financial difficulties.

She added that 4,000 persons participated in the maiden edition while 6,500 people participated in this year’s ‘Walk the Talk’.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App