Who are these Katsina armed bandits?

In Katsina the banditry and kidnapping are taking different dimension.

Now the question running the minds of many is who are these arm bandits in Katsina? What are they looking for and why is the governor wants to engage them in dialogue and even want to grant them amnesty?

The worst part of the Katsina bandits is the way the Governor is making the victims look stupid and hopelessness in the hand of the deadly bloodthirsty arm bandit, last week the governor was featured with these reckless arm bandits with AK-47 and military officers standing with them without a single needle not to talk of a gun or any protective equipment. Everyone agreed that dialogue is a good step of resolving conflict, but the concern here is what is the terms and conditions of the negotiation? Is there any legal arrangement if the agreement relapse? Would this bring the final solution to the crisis in Katsina? How much were they paid?

Many people have the opinion that a huge amount of money must have involved in arranging the meeting in an unknown place with these so-called arm bandits for dialogue. Does the Governor become helpless that he has no other option to curb the menace than romancing and begging the criminals to lay their arms while the innocent people are dying and their properties are being destroyed on a daily routine? Are the security agencies also failing in their primary responsibilities; protecting the lives and properties of the citizens? If that is the case, it is safe to say criminals are now the kings in Nigeria.

While the government has failed to safeguard the lives of its citizens, the emir of Katsina has been calling for special prayers…

Idris Mohammed is Program Officer with CDD West Africa write from Abuja, He tweets @idpyar

