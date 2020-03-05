Whistleblowing: FG recovers N594.09bn in less 3 years -Sagay

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, says the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government has led to the recovery of N594.09bn in less than three years of its introduction.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at a two-day roundtable jointly organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, the PACAC and the MacArthur Foundation, with the theme, “Entrenching Whistleblowing in Regulatory and Revenue-Generating Agencies”.

He also said the policy recorded 791 cases of infractions from ‘actionable tips’ in the same period.

He said the policy had been very successful in terms of assets recovered and by revelation of magnitude of various scams used by fraudulent Nigerians in bleeding the country’s purse.

“As at November 2019, less than three years after the introduction of the policy, the Federal Government had recovered N594.09bn from the implementation of the policy,” Sagay said.

He said: “Some Nigerians living abroad, particularly in the USA, have suggested that the whistle blower’s policy should be operated abroad in order to expose Nigerians who loot our funds, and then launder them abroad by buying expensive properties in the name of their relatives living or studying abroad.

“According to those pushing this proposal, some former governors transferred public funds abroad and used them to purchase expensive and luxurious properties in the names of their relations residing in the foreign country concerned.”

