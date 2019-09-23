  1. Home
  2. Letters
  3. Where is Hon. Ibrahim Makama?
ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Hon. Ibrahim Makama?

By Mukhtar Jarmajo Published Date

I write in search of my Representative, Hon. Ibrahim Makama Misau, who since inauguration has barely visited his Constituency. More so, in about hundred days of his stay at the Lower Chambers, he has not even once sponsored a Bill. He is actually no where to be found.

But he wasn’t sent to the NASS to either warm the bench or become a junketer. The good people of Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency voted for him to effectively represent us at the House of Representatives where laws are made and matters of national importance are discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

So this is a call on the Honorable Member to seat up and concentrate on his primary assignment. There are so many problems relating to poor healthcare service delivery, illiteracy, poverty and infrastructural decay and deficit that are disturbing the peace of our people which Hon. Makama is expected to table at the legislature for immediate attention.

Mukhtar Jarmajo wrote from Abuja.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.