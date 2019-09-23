Where is Hon. Ibrahim Makama?

ADVERTISEMENT

I write in search of my Representative, Hon. Ibrahim Makama Misau, who since inauguration has barely visited his Constituency. More so, in about hundred days of his stay at the Lower Chambers, he has not even once sponsored a Bill. He is actually no where to be found.

But he wasn’t sent to the NASS to either warm the bench or become a junketer. The good people of Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency voted for him to effectively represent us at the House of Representatives where laws are made and matters of national importance are discussed.

So this is a call on the Honorable Member to seat up and concentrate on his primary assignment. There are so many problems relating to poor healthcare service delivery, illiteracy, poverty and infrastructural decay and deficit that are disturbing the peace of our people which Hon. Makama is expected to table at the legislature for immediate attention.

Mukhtar Jarmajo wrote from Abuja.

