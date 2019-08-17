When soldiers kill policemen

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent killing of three policemen by Nigerian Army personnel under controversial circumstances in Taraba State, has fractured the relationship between the two organizations. Daily Trust Saturday takes a look at the issue, as well as others in the past.

Perhaps never in the history of inter-security agency rivalries have relationships turned sour than in the past few weeks when a serious spat ensued between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army following the shooting of three cops around Ibbi, in Taraba State. A civilian was also killed in the incident.

This is not the first time soldiers have been in the news for killing policemen. In January, 2017, a sergeant attached to Abakpa Nike Police Division, Enugu was killed and two others injured, when soldiers stormed the station to free a suspect held for traffic offence. On April 12, 2017, three cops were killed, in Damaturu, Yobe State as a result of clash between army and police while on May 30, 2017, in Calabar, two policemen were killed during a clash.

In the Taraba incident, cops of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), an Inspector and two Sergeants on an investigation, had subsequently arrested a kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, said to have been operating and living in affluence in Ibbi.

The officers killed are Inspector Mark Ediale, from Edo State, sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa, both from Taraba State.

There were conflicting reports that the Army mistook the policemen for kidnappers and opened fire on them, with Wadume raising alarm that he was being abducted. Another version said the soldiers opened fire despite full identification by the policemen.

In an amateur 4-minute video of the incident on the internet, there was a white Hiace bus in the bush, beside what appeared to be a road, flipped on its side. A crowd could be seen from the surrounding area and some of them heard describing the policemen as criminals.

Later a soldier is seen in the video apparently supervising the evacuation of what appeared to be the lifeless bodies of the cops into a military pickup van.

At the end of the video, someone among the onlookers said the policemen had shown their ID card, noting that they were from the IGP Special Squad in Abuja.

There were claims that Wadume, alleged to be indicted in many high-profile kidnap incidents in and around Taraba State, had his hands and legs cuffed, but the soldiers released him.

The Police, through its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, eulogized the deceased officers describing them as gallant, outstanding and consisted of some of the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking investigators in the service of the nation.

Things escalated fast, brewing bad blood between the two security agencies, in spite of a quick intervention from the presidency by directing the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee. Already, the joint investigation panel had been constituted with Rear Admiral IT Olaiya as its head, and a representative each from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, the Police, Department of State Service and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

However, despite the investigation by the panel, families of the deceased cops are demanding justice. The elder brother of Mark Ediale, Andrew Ediale and the aunt of the killed civilian Olajide Owolabi, Mrs Joy Danlami at a press conference in Abuja, told journalists that justice must be served on the soldiers over the killings.

Mrs. Danjuma said the family is not happy because it was a gruesome death. “The way they treated them and killed them, they were rolling them on the ground,” she lamented. According to her, government should act, so that justice will prevail, and the soldiers should be punished.

But, despite the explanation by the Army that there was a communication gap, the Police said the press release by the Nigerian Army on August 7, seeking to justify the unprovoked and unwarranted murder of three police officers and a civilian, was a distortion of the facts. Whether the panel set up to get to the facts of the matter will do so in good time, remains to be seen.

Additional data: Haruna Ibrahim

