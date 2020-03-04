When is FA Cup quarter final draw and who can Chelsea, Arsenal play?

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal navigated their way into the FA Cup quarter finals after a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Portsmouth on Monday while Chelsea also joined the last eight when they saw off Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Other Premier League heavy weights, including Manchester City and Tottenham are yet to play their fifth round matches.

Ahead of matches on Wednesday, we have all the information on when the quarter finals will take place, who Chelsea or Arsenal could meet and when the ties will be played.

When is the FA Cup sixth round draw?

The draw will take place today (Wednesday 4 March) following the Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City tie. It will be at 9.50pm subject to extra-time and penalties in that game.

Who could Chelsea, Arsenal draw?

There are four ties to be drawn and Chelsea will be ball number 3 while Arsenal are in 8, with all possible opponents and their ball numbers listed below:

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City

8 Arsenal

When is the FA Cup sixth round?

Quarter final ties take place the weekend of Saturday 21 March and Sunday 22 March, with exact dates yet to be announced.

