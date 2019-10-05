When bandits leave bloody trails in Niger communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits’ attacks are creeping into Niger State with loss of lives and property but the state government has worked out a peace deal to further check the spread.

As peace gradually returned to neighbouring Zamfara State, Niger State is seemingly turning into a theater of violence as bandits leave bloody trails in communities that share border with the North-West state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of seven personnel of the Vigilante Corps and a policeman on the 26 of September following an ambush by gunmen suspected to be bandits, has further exacerbated tension and fear across the state.

The state police command had received distress calls of an invasion by gunmen rustling cows in Lamba Waya village near Pandogari and ordered a Joint Team comprising of its men, Civil Defense Corps and Vigilante stationed nearby to track them. The bandits somehow got wind of the deployment and laid an ambush for the operatives near Kusherki community, resulting in an exchange of gunfire which lasted about three hours.

Natives said by the time the dust settled, seven vigilantes and one policeman were confirmed dead in the crossfire. There were also rumours of the killing of two soldiers but the military has remained mum on the development.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that before the recent attack, gunmen had early September launched sustained offensive on communities in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas, killing and maiming natives as well as rapping women. The affected communities include Kukoki, Hanawanka, Wayam , Durumi, Kusherki, Rafin-Kwakwa and Gidan Dogon-Guru.

The attackers, according to the villagers, stormed the communities at night or wee hours of the morning on motorcycles, each of which bearing three heavily-armed occupants. They claimed that in some cases, the assailants often notify community leaders of their impending “visits” through letters.

The Village Head of Durumi, Alhaj Muhammadu Abubakar said some community members were forced to watch as the bandits slaughtered a young man in one of such attacks. He also revealed that women were abducted and raped, adding that in a particular instance, a woman was gang-raped by 10 bandits.

Also, the Zarnan Kusherki, Alhaji Garba Kusherki stated that the gunmen entered his community riding 20 motorcycles, targeting households believed to be relatively well-to-do, abducted six people and killed one in a raid that lasted over an hour.

He said that his community has never witnessed such incident even though there were rampant cases of kidnapping in other villages within the local government area. He attributed the incessant attacks around the area to bandits’ activities in neighbouring states of Kaduna and Zamfara, adding that the closeness of both Rafi and Shiroro local government areas to Birinin Gwari in Kaduna State put them at serious disadvantage.

The attacks, according to the Caretaker chairman of Rafi local government, Alhaji Bala Bawa, displaced 5,628 people and are in temporary camps in Central Primary School in Kagara and Pandogari. He said the displaced persons consist of 607 households, adding that 2,206 are children, while 1, 983 were adults.

Before the renewed attack in September, there were systematic raid in parts of Shiroro local government area in June. The attacks on Kwaki, Barden Dawaki, Ajatawyi, Gwasssa, Ajayin Bataro, Bwailo, Baton and Giji villages claimed 47 lives, while 29 people were injured.

Survivors recount ordeals

Some of the injured at the various hospitals and clinics give accounts of the ordeals during the attack.

Usman Kuyabana, 40, escaped death narrowly when the bandits intercepted him while he and his brother were trying to escape danger. “They ordered us to stop and two of them advanced towards us, one confronting my brother, while the other spoke to me. They asked for money and phones but my brother said he had nothing on him and the one who spoke to him killed him. I told the one who approached me that I have phone and money in my pockets, so he collected them but went ahead to shot me in both arms. He turned me over and asked me to remain like that or others would kill me if they discovered that I’m still alive,” he explained.

He said most of the assailants were in black attires, while some wore face masks. He said they were informants among them because some of them point at houses to be raided. “One of them pointed at where our uncle who is a trader and wealthy farmers used to hide money,” he noted.

Unlike Usman, Abdulhamid Lawal, 35, a driver said he went for the burial of a friend who was killed during an attack. He ran into them while returning with another friend on a motorcycle. They opened fire at them, killing the friend who was riding the motorcycle instantly, while he sustained bullet wounds in the right leg. “I fainted and they thought I might have died and left me,” he explained.

The spate of attacks also did not exclude security operatives as an undisclosed number were allegedly ambushed around Allawa in Shiroro local government area during an attack by bandits in late July.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello himself gave the hint of the assault on security operatives while delivering his address during the Camp Highland Battle Inoculation and Commandant Luncheon held in Kontagora on August.

Bello during the occasion decried what he referred to as “renewed” attacks by bandits in part of the state while calling on the military to convert forests across the state to training outlets as a way to tackling the menace.

At the stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Governor, speakers lamented increasing spate of insecurity and urged him to declare a state of emergency on the matter. They urged him to explore a local solution to the menace through the formation of community policing towards addressing the problem.

Speaking on the matter, the Sarkin Yaki Kagara, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed said the killing of security operatives has further heightened an already tensed situation.

He said the bandits have been burning barns, abducting and raping women.

He said the bandits who invaded Ringa, Kafanin Waya, Kusherki and other communities also razed down houses in their wake.

He warned that the incessant attacks could trigger food shortages and consequent hunger, especially coming during the farming season with farmers abandoning the farms.

The dialogue option

Perhaps borrowing from the Zamfara State option, the Niger State Government entered into a peace pact with the leaders of the bandits. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane who is championing the peace deal, said the effort has been quite beneficial. According to him, key among the terms of the agreement was that the state government secured the release of members of the bandits who are found not to be culpable in the attacks but are in police custody.

He further explained that the peace deal which began in Kotonkoro, Mariga local government area was in line with the understanding reached during a meeting of the Northern State Governors’ Forum to explore the dialogue option in ending banditry in the zone. He said the Kotonkoro interface was the first phase of the deal adding that the second and third phases of the discussion would take place in Pandogari, Rafi local government area and Erena in Shiroro Council respectively.

In fulfilment of the Kotonkoro pact, the state government recently effected the release of 13 bandits earlier arrested by security operatives. Governor Bello who announced the release during the International Day of Peace celebration said the gesture was a significant step in halting the menace.

Bello opined that his interface with them has led him into understanding the inherent misunderstandings which pushed them into violent protest, adding that with the ongoing dialogue, lasting peace is possible.

He said like other aggrieved segments of the society, the bandits also have their stories of injustice, neglect and pains that had festered over time and having listened to their grievances are now on the path to enduring peace. He stated that the state government has put in place measures aimed at rehabilitating the repentant bandits.

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that the peace deal has begun to yield results as more bandits have surrendered their arms in a quite ceremony requested by them.

This development has brought great relief to some of the communities as the people are now gradually returning to their homes after weeks at the IDPs camps scattered across the affected local government areas.

Some of the community leaders, who spoke to our correspondent described the peace accord as a welcome development, stressing that what they need is peace to enable them to return to their farming business.

Adamu Abdullahi from Kusherki said all they wanted from the government was to sustain peace in their community. “We thank God for this development. At least we can now go back to our homes. We want the government to continue with these efforts because we are tired. We have lost everything to these bandits. But now we can sleep with our eyes closed after the deal. I Lost many property during the attacks but I thank God peace has finally come,” he noted.

But some of the IDPs especially herders said they have lost everything. Their spokesman, Malam Fadima Yakubu, told our correspondent at Kagara Central Primary School camp, that his family alone lost 200 cattle in one raid.

He said some of his people were still receiving treatments in hospitals as a result of the gunshots injuries inflicted on them by the armed bandits.

Also, Aishat Alhaji Tanimu said the bandits razed their settlement near Kusherki and they don’t have anywhere to go. She said, “we are yet to come to terms with our loss, because some of our people lost so many cattle, sheep and goats to the rustlers who attacked us in our respective settlements while some of us are also sick and sustained minor injuries but we did not know where they are hiding after they attacked us.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App