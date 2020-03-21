What’s to know about Covid-19 –facts and myths

ADVERTISEMENT

A staggering 26 in 100 Nigerians think they are immune to being infected with coronavirus—and 4 in 10 of them believe it is because they are “children of God”.

That’s among the findings in a survey released this week by NOIPolls.

And it doesn’t stop there. Among respondents who thought they were immune to the virus, three in 10 said they had a “strong gene” that repels coronavirus; 17 in 100 said the local weather is “too hot” for coronavirus; eight in 100 said they had a “very strong herb’ that kept them from taking ill; and five in 100 said the virus “is not for Africans”.

“These are all dangerous beliefs,” says Lawal Bakare, founder of the information service @ebolaalert during the outbreak of Ebola now morphed to @epidalert, a service to inform the public about epidemics.

“Behind these assertions are beliefs that have been formed, either due to misinformation or just faith.

“Neither of those address the realities of the behaviour of the virus and health system that will help Nigerians manage the threat of the outbreak.”

The report was released on the same day Nigeria confirmed five new cases of Covid-19, in addition to three previously reported, bringing its total to eight nationwide.

And the responses in the survey spotlight the “spread of false information on being immune”, according to the authors of the report.

They have trailed the outbreak of Covid-19 right from China until its eventual entry into Nigeria.

There is much concern about the outbreak, and 84 in 100 Nigerians are aware of the virus, the survey found, even before the disease officially got a name.

But 37 in 100 Nigerians are either “not concerned or not concerned at all”, the survey found. That leaves 63 in 100 Nigerians who are either “concerned or very concerned” they might get infected with coronavirus.

Already, more than 214,000 infections have been reported around the world. New infections are being reported increasingly outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak. More than 8,700 people have died by Wednesday. But more than 83,000 have recovered.

The spread of coronavirus is what public health officials want to stop. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has issued advisories, differently from health workers, schools and hospitals on how to prevent spread.

The virus spreads like a regular cold virus—from person to person in close proximity. Droplets of bodily fluids—say, saliva, mucus—are dispersed in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Coughs and sneezes can travel far and stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes, scientists believe.

The droplets may stay suspended in the air or fall on surfaces—say, lift buttons, hand rails.

The droplets can come into direct contact with people nearby or may infect people who pick them up by touching infected surfaces and then their face.

Some 47 in 100 Nigerians believe coronavirus is spread through “body contact with infected person”. Less proportions cited coughing in public, droplet of the virus from sneezing, handshake, exchange of bodily fluid and poor hygiene.

So, knowing all that, do Nigerians have information on how to protect themselves from Covid-19? It is an even 50-50 split. But the biggest prevention method mentioned eas regular handwashing, a go-to method for 45 in 100 Nigerians. Among other moves: stay away from infected individuals, use hand sanitisers. A combined 46% cited drinking enough water, eating garlic and ginger, and avoid bush animals as a prevention course.

Nine in 100 would avoid handshakes, eight in 10 would use a nosemask or avoid crowds and an equal proportion chose “pray and hope in God.”

It isn’t just the man in the street. Public health officials have been concerned about the virus and recommended bans. Schools have not been closed yet, but a flurry of bans and cancellations came pouring in this week—sports festivals, NYSC orientation camps, religious processions, high density crowds, large gatherings, flight bans.

And as high-profile figures from actors and prime ministers to health ministers and presidents underwent test for coronavirus, perceptions about Covid-19 are altering some.

That’s because 97 in 100 Nigerians are willing to report if they show symptoms associated with the virus, are willing to be tested and are willing to be quarantined if they are at risk.

