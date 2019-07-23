What you should know about Ministerial nominee: Sadiya Umar Farouq

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life: She was educated at the Federal Government Girls’ College Gusau, Zamfara State and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State where she graduated with a Bsc. in Business Administration (Actuarial Science) in 1998.

She then went further to earn her Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2008 and also her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 2011 from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

Career: From 1999 – 2000, Faruk served with the Nigeria National Assembly, under the Senate Committee on Aviation and worked with the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Between 2001 – 2003, she also worked as the Operations Manager at Pinnacle Travels and Tours Ltd (a Nigerian travel agency) before joining the National Assembly Service Commission as an Administrative Officer II in 2003 where she rose to the Position of Principal Administrative Officer before leaving the commission in 2010 to pursue her political ambitions.

Between 2011 – 2013, She became the National treasurer of the CPC , and then Interim National Treasurer of the APC from 2013-2014 before her appointment as Member, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council where she served in the directorates of election planning and monitoring, field operations, and fund raising, in preparation for the 2015 general elections which the APC won.

In September 26, 2016, Sadiya was appointed the Honourable Federal Commissioner (HFC) of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI)

