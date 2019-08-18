What we are doing to end banditry, kidnapping in the North – Governor Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State is the chairman of the security unit of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF). In this interview, he spoke on the motive behind the recent security meeting the governors held in Katsina, their plans on the security challenges bedeviling the region and the way out, as well as other important issues.

Recently, northern governors held a security meeting in Katsina; who was the brain behind it?

Actually, the meeting was an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police and he requested Kastina to host it. I think the meeting was supposed to be for governors of northwestern states and the chairman the NGF heard about it and decided to come along with the governors of Niger and Taraba states. They came to condole those of us in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto, especially.

They were aware that there would be a meeting and they joined us since we have a common problem. Like you rightly said, during the last meeting of the NGF in Kaduna, I was appointed as the chairman of the Security Committee.

Also, we have an economic committee we want to make a commission of the North-West. I am the chairman of the committee. So, for us the meeting came in handy because we are making preparations for a wider meeting that will involve all the northern states’ security chiefs, those nominated by the government.

Sometime ago, the Inspector-General of Police had a meeting with leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and all the ardos from various states. About 2,000 of them were hosted by the governor of Kebbi State. In that meeting, the efforts we made in our amnesty and dialogue programme with the Fulani was raised. That’s why they decided that all the northwestern state governors should meet in Katsina. This is because you cannot solve the issue of insecurity in Zamfara without solving that of Kastina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi.

When we did it we had two years of relative peace, but because there was no similar programme in Zamfara, Kaduna and Sokoto, overtime, our own was diluted and it became malfunctional. Most of the leaders we had earlier arrangements with were killed, either in Zamfara or Kaduna as they fought among themselves.

So the idea now is to mobilise governors in the North-West, including that of Niger, to have a common approach in dealing with this banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling. Katsina was chosen because that’s where it started.

You know that currently, Zamfara is having dialogue and amnesty for bandits and cattle rustlers. And they are achieving some successes, according to them. But those successes, without a similar programme in Kasina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kaduna, will certainly be temporary. We also have to include Jigawa and Kano, which have common borders with Falgore forest.

We have also discovered that in all the Fulani settlements in almost every part of the state, you find pockets of these bandits. We have been arresting some of them. Only two days ago, some were arrested in Danja, which has no direct relation with the forest, but some Fulani people are there. They are also in Kafur and so many places. Some were arrested in Ingawa, some in Mani, some in Mashi and some in Baure. So it requires the involvement of all the state governments of northwestern states to support the process so that we will have a comprehensive approach and peace agreement with the herdsmen.

We are quite aware that no matter how much the military or police push, at the end of the day we have to sit down and agree and discuss the other issues, which are related to the root causes. And we have to address these root causes in order to achieve a lasting peace. What we are trying to do now is to bring it at a level that we can start work on why it happened because these were neighbours who were living peacefully. How come they became enemies?

You made similar efforts on cattle rustling, but somehow, it failed; what assurance would you give to the public that you will get it right this time around?

During the meeting, we agreed to have a committee, which is being headed by our secretary to the government, with all other secretaries to the government and leaders of bandits. They met; and they will meet again on Thursday with leaders of Miyetti Allah. They are coming up with recommendations. We have given leaders of the bandits time to make consultations with their colleagues in the forest, so that at the Thursday meeting in Katsina, we will have a clearer picture on the line of action. But what is most important this time around is that whatever you decide to do collectively, the state governments will have a common approach. So it will not be a situation where a bandit will run from Zamfara to Kaduna and Niger, or from Niger to Katsina and Sokoto. The approach will be the same, and the military and police are supportive. So, it is simply something like a carrot-and-stick approach that we are going to have, which will be uniform in the affected states.

We believe that this time around it will last. Another factor, which was not available when we did the amnesty programme, is kidnapping. After the decline of cattle rustling, kidnapping for money came. We will factor this into the current arrangement.

Some factors are considered to be the root causes of banditry and cattle rustling, including an alleged neglect of the Fulani in terms of social amenities and proper education for their children, among others. How do you intend to address this?

One of the things we decided to do to address the root causes of banditry is education, both Islamic and western. It is fundamental. In fact, without it we cannot make any headway.

In Katsina State, when we realised that there was need for amnesty, we wanted to access our stabilisation fund in the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Commission. We commissioned a consultant on the issue of rehabilitation of the forest reserve posture and to improve the variety of cattle, which can give us more milk than what we have today. We had done all these and sent to the commission. But unfortunately, we were not able to access much because the money was not there. However, with the little we were able to get, we started.

We made provision for four primary schools in the nine local government areas and constructed nine multi-purpose clinics for both animals and humans. So we have started something. We also set up the time to rehabilitate water points because what is most important is to make sure that all the earth dams in the forest are rehabilitated. This is because sometimes the Fulani or herdsmen move their cattle in search of water. If there is sufficient water for rearing cattle, especially during the dry season, we believe that it will reduce the issue of moving from one place to another. The reality on ground now is that we can no longer have the kind of massive movement of cattle we used to have. This is the reality that both the Fulani and farmers will have to accept.

We also have to realise that we need science and technology to meet the challenges of today. For example, for the last 4,000 years or more, the size of Katsina Province has been the same. When Katsina State was created in 1987, the population wasn’t more than 4million, but today, we are talking about 7.5 million or so. It is the same land, so there’s competition for space and food. So the only way to conquer it is through science and technology. And how can we get that without education?

There’s the need to aggressively do two or three things: education, restoration of water points, grazing reserves, cattle routes with improved seeds. Another one is improving the variety of cattle that can give more milk. How would you describe a situation where somebody is going with 100 cattle that cannot give him 1,000 litres while another one is with 10 cattle can get over 2,000 litres? These are what we have to do, but in order for the herdsmen to appreciate it, they need education. And the population will continue to grow, so the competition for land and its resources will be there and more intense.

The only way to deal with it is through education, using modern technology in the area of farming and modern animal rearing. And population will continue to grow, but land will remain as it is while competition remains intense. So we have to start massively and aggressively on education, health, water and good posture. There are available improved seeds, grasses and everything we can use in today’s technology to meet these needs and prepare for tomorrow. We believe we have to do this in order to end this problem.

In this kind of move, one would expect the governors to come up with short, medium and long-term plans; were you able to come up with such plans during your meeting?

First of all, our priority now is to restore normalcy within the states affected. Secondly, on the issue of rehabilitating water points for grazing lands, within one year you can rehabilitate most of the earth dams in the forest, such that you can store water by de-silting or constructing new ones.

As I said, we have already built 9 primary schools and 9 multi-purpose clinics along the forest area. So with money we can do more. We can only see the benefits of the education we started after five or 10 years. But it gives hope to people that we care.

Again, in this country we have never intervened on behalf of herders living in the forest. None of the programmes in agriculture has been significantly directed to the Fulani. So we have to do this. For example, I wrote to the president, requesting Federal Government’s contribution to the establishment of ranch development centres in Katsina State. The president responded promptly by writing to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. That letter was signed by his chief of staff.

The Federal Government has approved several pilot ranching programmes, so they are kindly requested to update Mr President on how to start these projects, especially as related to Katsina State and its environs. I am sure they have received this reply because it was requested on July 2. We are expecting that there would be an action coming from the Federal Government, with regards to direct intervention. We have done that in agriculture, anchor-borrower, and all these programmes. But we have to do something under the food chain and security to incorporate the needs of the Fulani that are living in the forest because they are Nigerians, and they voted.

The Ruga programme introduced by the Federal Government to improve the activities of the Fulani has generated a serious debate in the country, to the extent that it was suspended; what is your take on the programme?

From the report of one of the governors that represented us in the meeting, it has been misunderstood. It is about food security and how to assist the Fulani. There have been many interventions in so many sectors, but there was no direct intervention to assist the Fulani. So, it was decided that in this area, we should carry out a census of Fulani settlements and see how the Federal Government can assist through its interventions.

Ruga is not a Fulani word. It is not even a Hausa word. Ruga means “Rural Grazing Area” as established by colonialists. The Fulani should settle around grazing areas instead of roaming around. We are not introducing anything new. We know all these things. Previously, in most cases, all the Fulani settled near cattle routes and grazing areas. And in every district there are earmarked grazing areas for domestic animals. So it is really nothing new; but unfortunately, it has been politicised. These Fulani communities are part of Nigeria, so they have a right. Unnecessary stigmatisation will not take us anywhere. If we have open mind and heart and approach the problem with sincerity, there is no difficulty in it. We have seen that from the engagement we had during our amnesty programme. As I said, it failed because others did not do it. But now, northwestern state governors were here and everybody has given his commitment to abide by whatever is agreed upon.

Now that northern governors have agreed to key into the ongoing fight against banditry and cattle rustling, what hope do we have that you would get it right this time around?

Well, perhaps we have a little hope that it would work. We are not looking for 100 per cent because there is nothing like 100 per cent in the affairs of human beings. We are hoping that it would restore normalcy.

Some of the occupants of the villages attacked by these bandits have fled, what plan do you have to return them to their homes?

I am sure that if there is peace they will go back to their villages. That is what we are working towards. Within the next one month, we will see how it will develop. Our secretaries to state governments will come up with what we need to do now. We must find peace. There is no other way we can do it. And it is doable because those we are talking about are the same people like us, they are not different. We are speaking the same language and have the same culture.

You mean that representatives of bandits from states that have agreed to work together would be invited for this meeting?

No, it is for northwestern states. All the state governments have nominated persons to attend the meeting. We are going to take whatever we do for northwestern states to the Northern Governors Forum for adoption, after we have met with all the representatives of the governments of the 19 northern states, including the FCT. Already, most of the states have sent their nominations. After that, I will inaugurate the committee in Katsina. Then the committee of SSGs and heads of security units will converge; and what we have done in the northwestern states is what we are going to share with them and improve upon.

Do you have any time frame to accomplish your mission?

We have a maximum of 30 days to report to the Inspector-General of Police about the progress we have made, then we will call for a larger meeting, which will cover the entire northern states.

Who would you blame for the emergence of banditry in this country?

Well, generally, all of us. This is because when there is failure of leadership, everybody has contributed in one way or another, right from the ordinary person in the street to the mai unguwa. But specifically, we come back to leadership. Like I said, the failure of leadership is systematic over the years.

Again, there are foreign influences. Boko Haram has played a role in what is happening in banditry and cattle rustling. Boko Haram has support from outside. Also, the fall of Gaddafi made flow of arms and ammunitions into our country easy. The crisis in Mali also helped, especially for those who wanted to use religion as a cover for their criminal activities. Religion was used, not because they believed in it, but because they needed an identity.

These problems started since the Maitatsine uprising, at least the one I can remember. It is the same problem taking various shapes, so we need to do fundamental things to address the issue. If we are able to completely eradicate Boko Haram today, after 20 years you don’t know what would resurface under whichever guise, especially when the whole sub-Sahara Africa is the most backward and poorest. The problem is really huge but surmountable with good leadership.

What difference do you intend to make in your second term in office as governor of Katsina State ?

The first item on the manifesto of my party is human capital development, so I intend to pay more attention to that. And you cannot do any human capital development without education. So our priority will be more on education, followed by health, because without these you cannot have a productive population and food.

Forty years ago, you could go to any village and start cutting trees to have a farm, and within three years you could change location, but do we have the forest to cut trees from now? We have an increase in population but the land remains the same. Agriculture now will have to be scientific. We also recognise the fact that there was a time when agriculture was the mainstay of the economy of our state; and by the way things are going, agriculture will still be dominant.

We didn’t enter the same problem as Venezuela that depends entirely on oil because we have agriculture. When our oil collapsed to $27 per barrel, we survived because of agriculture and good management of our resources. So, we believe that if we focus on agriculture, using modern methods, science and technology, we would be free from crisis. The population is there, so the market is there. Our market is not only for Katsina or northern states, we are for the rest of the African countries, at least.

We emphasized on boreholes because we saw the need to do away with waterborne diseases, especially guinea worm. We need potable water from underground. If you don’t have good water you will battle with over 50per cent of diseases, so healthy drinking water is very important. Lack of good water also affects productivity. If you have to travel 2 to 5 kilometres to fetch water, the time and energy used, as well as possible contamination, would affect your health, and subsequently, the economy of the state and country in general. So we are trying to shorten the distance for the people.

I believe we have constructed over 1,000 boreholes and we intend to do more. Really, it is not about big buildings or long roads; for us, it is about people. Most prominent Nigerians are remembered today by the people, not because they left mighty buildings, but because they invested heavily in people.

That is why Awolowo remains relevant in politics in the South-West and Ahmadu Bello in the North. It is not because they built roads and bridges, no, they spent their time to build the people in education. And education is passed from generation to generation. The people will never forget such foundation.

In Katsina we have a history of education, which we abandoned. We were number one in northern Nigeria, but we suddenly became one of the last three. This happened because of total neglect over a period of time. It is not because of the neglect of previous governments; it has been systematic. We can say that the advent of oil also affected it. We do not use our God-given resources to develop other sectors, especially education and agriculture, that is why we thank God that the country has not gone through the crisis Venezuela and others are going through after the crash of oil price. We fail to learn. A similar incident happened between 1982 and 1983 when the price of oil crashed and essential commodities started disappearing from shops when the military came back.

What advice do you have for Nigerians?

Our country, states and communities should come before self. What can you contribute to the peace and progress of your community? If we live as true neighbours there will be peace. We have to go to the fundamentals, the basic purpose why we are here.

