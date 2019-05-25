What Supreme Court justices said about Zamfara election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court, on Friday, ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had no candidates in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.

The court voided all votes for the party in the election, directing the party in second positions to be declared winners in all the 2019 elections in the state.

The five member-panel of justices of the court did not just end at that, they also had other unsavoury things to say about political parties and politicians in Nigeria.

Excerpts:

Justice Paul Adamu-Galinje

“The democratic system in this country, as was adopted, was borrowed from the United States of America and other democratic nations of Europe. Those of whom we borrowed the system have taken important steps in all areas of endeavour in other to create stress-free societies and economically viable nations.

“For this great country, some of the politicians, either as ignorant of what party politics is or out of mischief, have continuously dragged this nation backward.

“If care is not taken, this class of politicians will drag this nation back to the stone age where all of us would be consumed. I once again urge that we play the game according to the rule.”

Justice John Inyang Okoro

“I wish to add that political parties must, and I emphasise the word, must, obey their party constitution and must obey the rules that they make. It cannot be otherwise if we have to make progress. That is my ruling.”

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji

“Perhaps, I should join my brothers in admonishing political parties. This court has said times without number, caution to politicians, they have their own constitution, the guidelines, that must be respected. And I pray that we may not live to see or experience such kind of political activities going on in our country today.”

Acting CJN Tanko Muhammad (through Justice Olukayode Ariwoola)

I was on the panel and at the conference as the presiding justice. I agree entirely with the reasoning and conclusions arrived at in the lead judgment. And I will abide by the consequential orders and the order as to cost.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

I agree entirely with the lead judgment of my brother, Justice Paul Galinje. And I abide by the consequential order and the order and the order as to cost to be paid by the appellant to the first to the 140th and 180th respondent.

