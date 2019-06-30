What recapitalization will do to Nigerian banks – Experts

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of recapitlisation of the banking sector began with a bang as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, addressed a press conference to lay down his agenda for the next five years, as he begins his second and final lap as the czar of the apex bank.

As was with his first term in office, Emefiele highlighted a broad range of issues that will dominate the focus of the CBN, most of which are a continuation and consolidation of policies from the last five years. He also mentioned the need to recapitalise the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

The recapitalisation of the banking sector, which was last done in 2005, required the banks to raise their capital base from N2bn to N25bn.

The exercise then saw the emergence of 24 DMBs following the merger of some of them, as well as the acquisition of many that could not raise the required capital.

Explaining the need for another round of recapitalisation, Emefiele noted that the drop in the value of the naira to the dollar had weakened the capital of banks.

For instance, Emefiele recalled that in 2004 when the banks were last asked to recapitalise, the value of a dollar to the naira was about N100.

This, he explained, meant that the N25bn capital base of banks when translated into the dollar was about $250m.

However, due to the drop in the value of the nation’s currency which now exchanges for N360 to a dollar, the governor put the translated value of N25bn at just about $75m.

The depreciation of the naira between 2004 when the last banking sector recapitalisation took place and now has cut the value of the capital of each DMB by about $175m.

Based on the number of DBMs in the country which stands at 20, the total value of the capital base may have been eroded by about $3.5bn.

Following the announcement of the recapitalisation exercise, Emefiele said the Committee of Governors of the CBN would meet to discuss the new policy.

The meeting is expected to discuss modalities for the recapitalisation exercise, as well as approve the framework that would guide the implementation of the policy.

He said, “In the next five years, we intend to pursue a programme of recapitalising the banking industry so as to position Nigerian banks among the top 500 in the world.

“Banks will, therefore, be required to maintain a higher level of capital, as well as liquid assets, in order to reduce the impact of an economic crisis on the financial system.

“It also helps to increase the banking industry’s capacity to take on large transactions. And those are some of the things we badly need today.”

It will prepare banks for future opportunities – CIBN

Commenting on the development, the President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Uche Olowu, said that there was no need for people to panic or have any fear about the financial system.

Dr. Olowu said the announcement of an intending capital increase in the banking sector was a welcome development.

He said, “Ordinarily, in other climes, you continue to look at the risks that you will take because of the opportunities that you see in them. You ask them to recapitalise because of the opportunities that will come. We need to beef up the capital base.”

It will strengthen capacity of banks – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the proposed recapitalisation of Nigerian banks would further strengthen the capacity of banks to support the economy better.

The Director General of LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said the idea of recapitalisation of banks was not bad.

He said, “It would strengthen the capacity of banks to support the economy better, especially with regards to large projects. It will also be beneficial in bolstering the capacity of the banks to withstand macro-economic shocks.0

“The process must be properly thought through to ensure minimum shocks on the financial system. Care should be taken not to trigger a confidence crisis in the banking system.”

The Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr. Biodun Adedipe, in breaking down the announcement, said the last recapitalisation exercise that specified a minimum of N25bn closed on December 31, 2005, and subsequently, minimum selective amounts were specified for market segments for international banks, DMBs and merchant banks.

Dr. Adedipe said the argument back then in July, 2004, when there was the phenomenal increase from N2bn to N25bn was that the minimum had been left too long in view of the dynamics of the banking market in Nigeria and steady internationalisation of transactions in both the money and capital markets.

He said, “A review of the minimum capital requirement for the banks’ categories some 13 years after the last sector-wide review is somewhat appropriate. The economy has expanded no doubt; raising the value of financial and commercial transactions. The banks today are dealing with much larger transactions than they did 14 years ago.”

He further said funding mega projects in the circumstance made Nigeria depend more on offshore funds, whose all-in cost for most private projects were indeed not significantly different from the cost of local funds.

Adedipe also argued that the naira was much stronger in 2004/2005 in exchange value than today, meaning that the equivalent dollar worth of N25bn in December, 2005, (about $198.8m) is significantly higher than what it is today ($81.45m). On a straight line, this suggests 138 per cent increase.

He said, “As much as banks don’t lend directly from their capital, sweating the capital enough to generate adequate returns for shareholders would mean expanded leverage. That is, commensurate expansion in deposits with minimum capital increase will enhance the banks’ capacity to lend.

“There is also the dimension that finance and banking have changed significantly since the last industry-wide increase in minimum capital requirement. Most likely that the outcomes of several stress testing that the banking system regulators have carried out point to increase as well.”

Speaking on the likely modalities that the CBN will adopt towards the recapitalisation, Johnson Chukwu, Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Assets Management Limited, said, “It all depends on which of the banks the CBN is looking at. The international banks have dollar denominated balance sheets and are therefore expected to carry a higher capital requirement.

“In this age and time, I do not expect the CBN to have a flat uniform capital requirement. It will be risk-based, which means that their capital adequacy ratio will be based on their operational risk. A local bank will be required to carry a lower risk.”

Risk-based capital requirement refers to a rule that establishes minimum regulatory capital for financial institutions.

He said, in the CBN resolve to strengthen the financial system, weak financial systems would be encouraged to recapitalise or merge and that would reduce systemic risk in the system.

Andew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist at Price Water Coopers (PwC) Nigeria, said analysts were eagerly waiting to see the details of what the CBN governor meant and intended to do.

Nevin said, “Does that mean the CBN will take public funds and put into the banks or the banks will do that through private sector actors.”

“We think that the country is too bank-focused. If we are going to move forward, we should be capital market-focused, growing the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the FMDQ, getting companies to issue equity and bonds.”

