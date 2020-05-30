What Nigerians think about 5 years of APC-led federal administration

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government administration was 5 years in power. We sampled views of some Nigerians on how the administration has fared so far.

Francis Ottah, 45, Member, House of Representatives, Makurdi

The 5-year-old administration of APC in the country has been a nightmare to Nigerians. The level of underdevelopment has increased. Infrastructure dead, many of them not revived and of course, the federal government has not been able to grow the unity of this country. I’m also disappointed at the lopsided manner in which appointments are given in the country.

The gap is widening under the APC administration. The federal government must consciously grow the unity of this country. The social life of this country is being disconnected. What a leadership does is to create a sense of value and sense of belonging which has eluded Nigerians. Nigerians are complaining that the social fabrics of this country are being gradually destroyed.

Grace Nnorom, 30, Business woman, Makurdi

The five year old administration of APC in the country so far has been a mixed feeling with both bad and good sides. In the area of economy, there had been more production and agriculture hasn’t fared badly as farmers are given loans to boost production. The government has also tried in infrastructure across the country. But, there had been lack of proper coordination in governance such that we could perceive unhealthy rivalry between the executive and legislature such as the happenings during the Saraki-led senate.

Fyneface Dumnamene, Environmental Activist, Port Harcourt

The APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best for the best five years from 2015 to 2020. The administration has tried in some areas and performed poorly in other areas. In the area of agricultural development, I can say that it tried in the empowerment of smallholder farmers more than previous administration such that we have an increase in local rice and food production.

In the area of security, the APC government has not done enough in the past five years. It failed to end Boko Haram insurgency as promised and its’ claim of technical defeat is far from the truth. There is an increase over clashes between farmers and herders and killing of hundreds of Nigerians under this administration. However, there is some form of improvement in security in the Niger Delta through the sustenance of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Pastor Tochi, 30, Cleric, Port Harcourt

The APC-led federal government has not done much to mitigate the high expectations of many Nigerians.

The party came with bogus promises that it will overturn the fortunes of Nigeria in the shortest possible time but the performance of the present administration in terms of security, alleviating poverty and building of infrastructure have failed below expectations.

The party’s promise to fight corruption and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians has failed below average. In fact if I am to score this administration in terms of performance I will score them 40 per cent.

Joseph Adudu, 52, media practitioner, Jos

It is five years since President Buhari stood before Nigerians at the Eagle Square and reiterated his campaign promises on fighting insecurity, corruption and revamping the economy.

Overall verdict, his administration has not lived up to its campaign promises. Our economy has nosedived to the extent that the country is rated lowly in the world. On security, despite all the talks by the federal government, the gaping hole remains that there is nothing for the ordinary Nigerian who is daily being ravaged by insecurity, especially attacks and incessant kidnappings among others. On corruption, the entire anti-corruption war has been just in the media with just two or three ‘selected’ convictions. Many of the cases in court have been set aside and suspects discharged and acquitted while others are in EFCC and DSS detention centres against their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

Williams Attah, Journalist, Gombe

I will say the five years of President Buhari’s administration has not been very good, but certainly not very bad. I obviously see his determination in fighting corruption, but then, corruption is certainly fighting back. The area I must give kudos to the administration is food sufficiency. Even though prices have not been too friendly to the common man, it is obvious that we have looked inward. We now consume a lot of what we produce.

Diepreye Batubo, 27, Civil Servant, Port Harcourt

The five years administration of APC-led federal government has not actually impacted positively on Nigerians.

The administration came with high hopes to meet the needs of Nigerians but five years down the line, Nigerians are yet to see the impact of the government. The administration has not fared well in areas of security, poverty alleviation and fighting of corruption. In fact I am not impressed with the performance of the administration so far.

Steve Aluko, 50, North-Central director, CLO, Jos

The issue of APC regime in the past five years is quite a mixed grill. We have the good, the bad and the ugly. They are places they did well there are others they performed at average level and other places they performed far below expectation. But considering the goodwill and massive support they got to defeat the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, as well as their change mantra campaign, the APC ought to have done better.

Though the APC has made some gains things are still getting worse. Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herders clash are still on. When the APC government came on board with the vow to fight corruption, a lot of contractors who were misbehaving during the past administration ran back to site to continue with their work. But when they discovered the government was not as firm as they thought they left again. Worse still, APC as a party is yet to align themselves with government policies at the centre and every one of them is just doing what he or she wishes. That is unhealthy for the nation.

Mary Idoga, Business woman, Jos

APC is a disappointment and I don’t even want to waste my time to say anything on them because anything we think or say about them won’t change anything.

We trusted them with our votes, but what are we getting in return today? Nothing! I have been out of school for a long time and they promise millions of job opportunities. We haven’t gotten anything. As a graduate I am still struggling to survive.

Musa Saleh, 30, Tailor, Gombe

Initially, I was optimistic that everything will change for good in Nigeria especially with the mouth-watering promises and assurances by President Buhari that will lead the country from the front in the fight against insecurity, corruption and revive the economy. I was hoping that my poor living condition will change for good in the area of stable electricity and good healthcare. But unfortunately everything came in the opposite direction, with things worse than when the APC took over in 2015.

Safiyanu Danladi Mairiga, 25, student, Gombe

Nigerians had high expectations on Buhari’s government. Fighting corruption, improving security, revamping the economy and improving infrastructure and social welfare which used to be the thematic focus of his government recorded massive successes. It has succeeded in transforming the country’s economy from being mono economy to multi-sectors. Farming was highly encouraged especially rice cultivation.

While the administration succeeded in some areas, shortcomings cannot be left out. Killings are on increase in Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states while kidnapping and banditry rose in the North-West and the President’s snail-like approach is not helping the situation.

Monica Nyikyaa, 38, businesswoman, Makurdi

The APC government in itself has not done too badly. However, it is the advisers that are not helping the President to properly articulate the policies and programmes to move the country forward. Looking at the war against corruption, the administration has been able to make some achievement. At least, if nothing, to put fear into corrupt persons.

