What new digital economy will do for Nigeria – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria says a new five-year strategic plan on digital economy will actualise how telecoms and ICT can create thousands of jobs across the country.

The Nigerian Communications Commission Strategic Management Plan 2020 – 2024, launched in Abuja Tuesday by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is aimed at creating a seamless strategy to create jobs using telecoms and ICT, according to the minister.

Pantami, who stressed on the need for the NCC to be focused on the implementation of the strategy, said the government was determined to reduce unemployment in Nigeria.

The minister identified the five components needed in the implementation of a strategy as people, resources, structure; system and orientation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App