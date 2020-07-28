What Mamman Daura said about his relationship with Buhari and 2023 Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

A nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Mamman Daura has spoken about his relationship with the president and the 2023 presidency, suggesting that qualification should be prioritised against the tribe of candidates.

The close associate and highly influential Daura spoke in an exclusive interview, which the Hausa Service of the BBC released some excerpts on its morning programme on Tuesday which was monitored by Daily Trust.

Daura who is known for his influence in the administration of his uncle, spoke on his relationship with President Buhari and issues around 2023 Presidency.

Here are five excerpts of the important things he said;

Rotational Presidency

Mamman Daura said, after trying rotational presidency for three consecutive times, Nigeria needs to consider qualified candidates regardless of the region the candidate comes from in 2023 presidency.

My father’s younger brother

Daura also said that he spent his younger years together with President Muhammadu Buhari. He said: “It is true we are together.”

Daura told BBC Hausa Service that “He [Buhari] is my uncle, he [Buhari] is my father’s younger brother. My father is the first born of their mother and General Buhari is their last.”

Influencing Buhari

On his current relationship with President Buhari, Daura said: “I usually go and visit and offer advice. If he asks me, I offer advice…”

On the issue of influencing the decision of the President, Daura said: “I don’t just go and tell him what to do; you don’t do that with the government.”

