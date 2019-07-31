What is your customer’s experience?

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a tendency for entrepreneurs to focus on their product rather than the end users. The goal of a business is to create a customer. If you don’t have customers, you will soon run out of business, unless you are running a charity funded by moneybags.

Customer experience is a crucial factor in customer retention. If your customer feels pain when doing business with you, they will soon vote with their feet the moment they get a better alternative.

Many company policies do not have the customer in mind. They make policies based on protecting the company from bad customers or what is convenient for the company. The company does not want to go the extra mile for the customer. You often get slapped by the phrase ‘it is not company policy’.

Of what use is your policy if it annoys customers and drives them away. How does your company policy improve your revenue?

Your focus should be on growth and making your good customers happy rather than protecting yourself from imaginary bad customers. Why should 98% suffer for the sins of 2%?

Your company policy should improve customer experience rather than become a pain point.

Often, the customer experiences pain trying to make a payment, take delivery of goods or process returns. Some companies don’t accept returns of their defective merchandise. Some companies place roadblocks in the process to force the customer to keep the defective item. Who gains when your customer is unhappy? What is the point of winning the argument and losing your customer?

Doing business with you should be a pleasure rather than pain.

Usiere Uko is a certified business & finance coach and is reachable on twitter @usiere, info@apexcoachingltd.com, www.apexcoachingltd.com.com

