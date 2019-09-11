What is your customer’s experience?

ADVERTISEMENT

Having satisfied customers is about meeting the needs of your good customers and exceeding their expectations. It also involves bidding your bad customers goodbye.

You have to know who your customers are. It is unfair and not good for business to punish your good customers for the sins of bad customers. When you have many procedures to protect yourself from bad customers and none to protect good customers, you make doing business with you a painful process.

Rather than focus on the bad customers, you can fire your bad customers and focus on improving service delivery to your good customers. A satisfied customer will spread the word within their network, resulting in new customers.

Another group of customers you must never neglect is your employees. How your employees feel about working for you is important.

A friend had two job offers from multinational companies I had worked with and needed my advice. By the time I was done telling my experience with both companies, his mind was made up.

When your customers are happy, your income goes up. When your employees are happy, they help you recruit more talent. The opposite is true for unhappy customers.

You are in business to create customers, not lose them. The most sustainable way to do that is to serve your existing customers well. If you focus on what works for you rather than what works for the customer, you may find yourself out of business. It is a matter of time.

Usiere Uko is a certified business & finance coach and is reachable on twitter @usiere

