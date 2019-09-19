What INEC must do to have a credible governorship poll in Kogi – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against any attempt to use “its extrapolations on violence” as cover and justification to manipulate the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

The party also asked critical stakeholders in the polity including INEC to warn Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from any act of violence in the election, adding that the people of the state were at alert and fully prepared to confront the governor and his party on all fronts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP, in a statement on Thursday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that it was already aware of “the heinous plots” by the governor to allegedly orchestrate violence as a strategy to manipulate and win the election.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The party however said violence cannot save Bello and his party, the APC from crushing defeat at the polls.

“The PDP wants INEC and Governor Yahaya Bello to note that the November 16 election is a determined march by the people against a suppressive, cruel, chaotic, sadistic, acrimonious and inhuman administration.

“It is a determined march against acute poverty, hunger and starvation, fear, general low life and despondency in the state, which Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC represent.

“The Kogi election will mark a definite and inevitable triumph of light over darkness, freedom over suppression, prosperity over poverty, justice over impunity, peace over violence, progress over stagnation, democracy over personality cult and self-centeredness. No amount of intimidation can stop the people in this resolve.

“The PDP therefore counsels INEC to desist from negative extrapolations and be ready to deliver a credible, free, fair, transparent election, devoid of deliberate logistic failures tailored to frustrate the will of the people,” the party said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App