What I will do if elected Bayelsa governor – Female aspirant

ADVERTISEMENT

A female governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 election in Bayelsa state, Tariela Oliver, has said she would make the state a seaport hub if elected.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly after submitting her expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Oliver said Bayelsa has all it takes to drive a robust healthcare in Nigeria like in India and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, in the preventive health industry, only countries such as China and India have utilised their potential for tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe Bayelsa can be a destination where people can become healthy, lose a lot of weight, enjoy the environment and go back happily,” she said.

She said such would also boost the development of other sectors such as industries, agriculture and tourism not only within the state but Nigeria at large.

“I am also going to focus on Sea port project because if we have seaport in the Niger Delta, in Ijaw land, we are going to have a lot of companies springing up.

“Thank God, Gov. Dickson has done a lot to make sure airport flag up. We are going to encourage investors to come in, encourage tax cut and for people to give up their lands for development,” she added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App