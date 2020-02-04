What FG must do to provide constant electricity for Nigerians – Dr Dumbiri

ADVERTISEMENT

An expert in Solar Power, Dr Henry Dumbiri, has called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts to provide constant but sustainable electricity in Nigeria.

The Nigerian born/British professional in Solar Power noted that government should focus more on the sustainable element of sourcing energy from non fossil fuel alternatives.

“We are living in unprecedented times where there’s a global call for countries to do more to reduce carbon footprints and diversifying our energy solutions from Oil has the opportunity to turbo charge our economy, create green jobs and enable sustainable, guaranteed power supply”, he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Primag Associates Limited noted that Solar Power has the potential to become the main electricity generation source in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Dumbiri, in an interview with journalists, said that Nigeria as a country is very well placed geographically and benefits from an almost 50/50 split between daylight and darkness, adding that power generation shouldn’t really be an issue compared with daylight to darkness ratios experienced by most western countries.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

While describing the current generation of electricity between 2,500 to 4,000MW as laughable, Dumbiri noted that “by harnessing the opportunities with solar energy, Government can channel more resources and political will into building the infrastructures that will allow domestic dwellings, business premises to generate and export excess electricity into the National Grid.”

He noted that this will reduce the burden on the country’s ageing Power stations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App