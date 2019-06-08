What ex-governors left behind

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve state governors exited the political scene on May 29 after the gubernatorial elections held on March 9. Some of them had to leave because they completed their two terms, while others could not secure a second term. Daily Trust Saturday looks at some of the interesting things the former governors left behind.

Governors that vacated their offices include that of Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow of the APC who wanted to go for second term but was defeated by Umaru Fintiri of the PDP. In Borno, Kashim Shettima of the APC who completed his two terms was replaced by his preferred candidate, Prof. Babagana Zulum also of the APC. In Bauchi, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the APC who was looking for second term was defeated by Sen. Bala Mohammed of the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Gombe, former governor Ibrahim Dankwambo who completed his second term had wanted Sen. Bayero Nafada to replace him under the PDP, but Inuwa Yahaya of the APC scuttled the plan by clinching the seat. In Imo, ex-governor Rochas Okorocha who wanted his son-in- Uche Nwosu to replace him could not succeed. Instead, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP won the election. In Lagos, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode was edged out during the primary election of the APC and Babajide Sanwo-Olu is now the governor. While Dapo Abiodun is now the governor of Ogun State under the platform of the APC, he is not the preferred candidate of the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun who completed his second term and wanted a different successor. In Oyo, Seyi Makinde of the PDP is the new governor against the wishes of the former governor, Abiola Ajimobi who also had a different person in mind. In Kwara, Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman of the APC has made history by demystifying the Saraki dynasty by winning the governorship under the APC at a time Abdulfatah Ahmed of the PDP was leaving the scene. In Nasarawa, ex- governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura succeeded in ensuring the emergence of Engr. Abdullahi Sule under the APC. The situation is the same in Yobe where ex- governor Ibrahim Gaidam who completed his second term succeeded in bringing on board, Mai-Mala Buni under the platform of the APC. There was a serious upset in Zamfara where a political Tsunami swept the dream of ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari who wanted a successor in his former Commissioner of Finance Mukhtar Idris but failed to actualize it following the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the coast for Bello Matawalle of the PDP.

In all the states where new governors emerged, the former governors, considering the circumstances that led to their exit, left behind various impressions, either positive or negative, that they could be remembered for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajimobi – Oyo

The personality of Ajimobi left behind indelible marks in the minds of the people of Oyo State. People in the pacesetter state cannot forget how Ajimobi, with his oratory power, overrated the office of the governor by referring himself as a “constituted authority.” The self-acclaimed “Koseleri” governor (unprecedented governor) was able to control the incessant attacks by the NURTW on the people and the usual bank robberies in the state. However, his role in the controversial reform of the traditional institution in the state which led to some legal tussles cannot be easily forgotten.

Ajimobi it was who controversially presented staff of office to some high chiefs he elevated to the position of beaded kings in Ibadan land which pitched him against the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and many Ibadan indigenes.

His administration will be remembered for the partial demolition of the Music House, Ibadan, owned by the popular gospel artiste, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, a building which his government said contravened planning laws of the state. Ajimobi will not also be forgotten for honouring himself towards the tail of his administration by naming some roads after himself, even though his administration was the first to construct a flyover bridge.

Bindow – Adamawa

Though nobody can take away his credit of giving Yola, the Adamawa State capital, a new look in terms of infrastructure, the former governor had reportedly courted so many enemies for himself, including ex- governor Murtala Nyako and wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari among others including a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal. Aisha’s brother, Mahmoud Halilu (alias Modi), Marcus Gundiri and Abdulazeez Nyako all fell apart with the governor. This group of APC chieftains allegedly worked behind the scene against Bindow at the governorship poll.

Al-Makura – Nasarawa

Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa would be remembered for his fondness of painting his projects in blue. These include the Lafia Special School, many primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, hospitals and poles of street light, among many other things.

The Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in the state, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Angibi, said, “In my opinion, Al-Makura has actually executed good educational legacies, he opened-up Lafia with many roads,” he said.

He, however, said Al-Makura failed in the way he handled the civil service in the area of payment of salaries and pension, adding that the creation of more chiefdoms and upgrade of some traditional rulers at the twilight of his eight-year reign would create problems for the incoming government as crises may erupt in some communities.

He concluded by saying; “Umaru Al-Makura made global headlines when he knocked down a private radio station, Breeze FM, because it was alleged to be patronized by the opposition.”

Shettima – Borno

Having served Borno State as governor for eight years, the former governor and now senator did well in his efforts at augmenting the federal government’s approach to restoring security to a terrain listed as one of the most terror-troubled in the world. He was never accused of abdicating his responsibility of standing by his people through thick and thin.

He is also noted for his support to the youth vanguard, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) which came to prominence in 2013 to help the military in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents.

“Shettima would be remembered for pioneering and building 44 mega schools, apart from the school for Bororoji (Fulani nomads) across the state for this growing population of children and by extension, for installing the mechanism that will elevate the state from its backwardness in education,” a school teacher, Abubakar Hassan, said.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Borno was among the states with the highest number of gubernatorial candidates, a development that many thought would dwarf APC’s chances, but alas, Shettima tactically meandered his way and crowned his preferred successor.

On a different tone however, a retired civil servant, Adamu Lawan, said, “We will never forget him for his blazing indifference to our plight,” adding, “many pensioners have died of hypertension and intense distress inflicted on them by the lack of payment of their monthly pension and gratuity.”

Dankwambo – Gombe

A cross section of residents of Gombe State said for the eight years Dankwambo spent in office as governor, there was never a time he was heard insulting any person or ordering his aides to maltreat any member of the opposition.

He outlawed the notorious Kalare group which was seen as an agent of political intimidation allegedly used by politicians he took over from.

Besides the massive infrastructure he put in place including roads, schools, there was relative peace throughout the state, including during the recent general elections when his party, the PDP, was defeated by the APC at all levels.

A resident of the state, Haruna Muhammad, said the governor deserves commendation for this feat even though others said despite being an accountant, he left Gombe highly indebted.

Abubakar – Bauchi

Mohammed Abubakar would be remembered in Bauchi for many positive as well as negative things in his four-year tenure.

Though Bauchi had its share of the Boko Haram insurgency before he assumed the mantle of leadership, he has the credit of maintaining peace and security throughput his tenure. He bought and donated dozens of operational vehicles to security agencies in the state and settled four months’ salary arears when he took over in 2015.

Many township roads were constructed at Fadamar Mada in Bauchi metropolis and in Azare and Misau towns, while his wives equally touched the lives of the less privileged through their pet projects.

Despite, this the former governor would also be remembered for projects he started but could not complete, including roads in the state capital, the High Court Complex and others. His inability to pay gratuities to retired civil servants, despite an accumulated liability of N137 billion according to a report presented to the new governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, by his Transition Committee led by Senator Adamu Gumba, pitched him against workers.

Abubakar would also be remembered for being the state’s first elected governor to be defeated after four years in office. He will also go into the record books over his attempt to scrap an ant-graft law in the state which he initiated when he came to power and the re-creation of additional districts, villages and hamlets which he also scrapped.

Above all, analysts believe that he failed to secure a second term because he wasted so much time fighting prominent politicians and the traditional institution.

Ambode – Lagos

Many applauded Ambode’s success in road construction and buildings in suburban parts of the state such as Epe, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ojokoro.

It is on record that it was Ambode who introduced what is now being celebrated as One Lagos Fiesta, Lagos Street Party, Lagos Boat Regatta and Lagos Jazz Festival. He has the credit of building six new cinemas across different sections, statues of notable Nigerians such as late Obafemi Awolowo, MKO Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi and Fela Anikulapo Kuti among other numerous outdoor sculptural works in different strategic areas of Lagos.

However, not many Lagos residents will forget the poor management of the administration’s refuse collection policy and land use charge, which was reduced by 50 percent. Though he wanted a second term, Ambode would also be remembered as someone who was defeated during the APC primaries through the instrumentality of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s influence.

Amosun – Ogun

The former Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun, left with the sobriquet of “Sectional Governor” considering that most of his infrastructure projects were concentrated in Abeokuta, the state capital, where he hails from. In his view, the state capital deserves befitting infrastructure, which he did by constructing many flyovers. As a result, other senatorial districts accused him of marginalization. Interestingly, some of them are yet to be completed. The new governor, Dapo Abiodun, is expected to complete the projects. Amosun’s last minute appointments and promotions in the civil service would certainly turn out to be a thorn in his successor’s flesh. He employed 1,000 civil servants and appointed 21 permanent secretaries. This, no doubt, would have led to increase in the monthly wage bill, which the former governor left at N9.3billion monthly.

Amosun would however not be forgotten for raising the bar of revenue generation from N700 million monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N7billion.

He left a divided ruling APC in the state. After winning the Senate seat on the platform of the APC, Amosun openly worked and mobilised for the candidature of his anointed successor and the candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, against Abiodun who flew the APC gubernatorial ticket.

Okorocha – Imo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had during his two recent visits to Imo State given a lot of credit to Okorocha for the structures he put up in the state, including roads and schools.

However, Okorocha’s legacies were beclouded by his insatiable urge for power. During his days, he populated his administration with members of his family and friends, created strange ministries and while exiting, he made moves to bring his son in-law as successor, even as he reserved a senatorial seat for himself.

But as things turned out, the former Imo governor could not succeed in achieving all his dreams. While his in-law was defeated, he is in court trying to rescue his senatorial ticket. The EFCC confirmed it is investigating him while Emeka Ihedioha who took over from him, has begun dismantling some of the statues Okorocha erected.

Gaidam – Yobe

Ibrahim Gaidam who was initially a deputy governor was underrated when he became governor following the death of former governor Mamman Ali 10 years ago. However, the legacies he left behind, including roads, hospitals, schools and a rejuvenated civil service, as well as how he defied the Boko Haram onslaught give him a sense of fulfilment.

The former governor who hardly speaks to the media, would be remembered as the longest serving governor in recent time. He completed the tenure of late Mamman Ali, went ahead to win the governorship election on his own twice, proceeded to win a senatorial seat, and was instrumental to the emergence of the new governor and all those who won elective positions in the state. The new governor became his son in-law on May 30.

Yari – Zamfara

He superintended Zamfara State which is last in alphabetical order but infamously the first in terms of instability in recent times. Sources said so overwhelmed was Yari that he forgot to dissolve the state executive council on May 29. The unmatchable banditry in Zamfara had beclouded any achievement recorded by the former governor who is said to be the most famous absentee from his state. A recent Supreme Court judgement sacked everyone elected under the APC in the state, development not so pleasing in the history of his administration.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App