What Economic Sustainability C’ttee will do — Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Economic Sustainability Committee which he chairs, will take care of the economic challenges and fallouts of the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant movement restrictions in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

He said the committee would also develop further palliatives and a sustainability plan to reposition the economy and grow the non-oil sector.

Osinbajo, according to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, was responding to questions at a Google Hangout on Monday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday appointed Osinbajo to head the Economic Sustainability Committee to take care of the economic challenges and fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to Osinbajo, containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and tackling its fallout is an all Nigeria effort that requires the cooperation of all.

He said that part of the work of the committee was to look at some of the concerns that affected the poor, especially in the context of what had already been done and the data already collated. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App