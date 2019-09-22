What Buhari’s New Economic Team should do, by experts

ADVERTISEMENT

The most widely acceptable decision taken by President Muhammadu Buhari since he was sworn in the second term in May this year was the constitution last week of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The constitution of the EAC to replace the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Management Team (EMT) was confirmed by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the council would be reporting directly to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Adesina said the EAC, which will be chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, would advise the president on economic policy matters.

He said that would include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the president.

“The chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ he said.

According to the statement, Dr Mohammed Sagagi and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy) will serve as vice-chairman and secretary of the council respectively.

Other members of the council are Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Bismark Rewane.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that many Nigerians have hailed the President’s decision just as experts, industrialists and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have set agenda for the new team.

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and some financial and economic experts tasked the new economic advisory on realignment of fiscal and monetary policies.

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, who said the new team is capable of elevating Nigeria’s economy to greater heights, urged them and other stakeholders to work together to revive and restore the economy on the path of growth.

Dangote, who spoke in Lagos as the Chairman at the commissioning ceremony of the new Secretariat of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF) said “the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council is a proactive move, by putting together tested and respected patriots, who are independent and always ready to put the country’s interest first and ahead of themselves.”

He then urged the Federal Government to take advantage of this rare opportunity to strengthen the economy and put the country on the path of growth, job creation and competitiveness.

Former Chief Economic Adviser to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Dr Tanimu Yakubu, yesterday added his voice to comments on the establishment of the Economic Advisory Council by President Buhari, saying it was well advised and in conformity with the need to address the current economic situation in the country.

He said from what he understood, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, doubles as the Chief Economic Adviser to the President.

He said if that is the case, “the job is a full-time job and would seem to offer a platform that bridges the gap(s) that can arise between policy and implementation.”

He said by constituting the council, the President has brought in people that will advise him on the economy.

The former chief economic adviser said the composition of the 8-man council is apt as they were drawn from outside government circles hence would be free to offer the President candid advice on the economy.

He advised the council to focus more on tackling fiscal policy as the Central Bank of Nigeria focuses on monetary policy, saying he “expect the fiscal and monetary policies to work together in the direction of stabilizing prices and stimulating growth of the economy.”

Kurfi said he has worked and related with some of the members of the council like Prof. Soludo, Dr. Sagaji and Rewane and could confirm they have deep knowledge of the economy.

The former chief economic adviser said the success of the current administration’s drive to revamp the economy would depend on how it reflects on the life of the citizenry.

He said for the Nigerian economy to achieve substantial economic recovery it would require thrift spending as well as strict utilization of capital outside the country.

“So the economic policy is not just about domestic policy planning but I believe that it is also about the international economic policy so we need these two to complement each other so that at the end day, both the domestic and the international are imputed and then we will be more optimistic that we will get back a thing or two that will see to a substantial economic growth as we had during the 5-year Economic Development Plan,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to also cooperate to enable the government revamp the economy.

“The economy comprises of the government, business and household factors. So assuming the two do what is expected of them that is government and business, households should also try to rationalize their spending and be more productive so that the three sectors individually or where possible working together will be able to ramp up the economic activities in the country so that together the factors can take on inflation, poverty and self employment and symptoms of low economic growth that created a lot of social dislocation in the wider society,” he stated.

He said the agenda for the new economic team would largely be determined by the traditional scope of Fiscal Policy; the economic conditions of Nigeria today, and the president’s preferred responses in reconciling or harmonizing the scope of his fiscal policy and the economic conditions of Nigeria.

He said the controversy over the announcement of a proposed increase of VAT by 50% from 5% to 7.5% to support increases in spending by the Federal Government highlights that there is no implied intention, in the short run, to go beyond bookkeeping measures as a response to the fiscal deficit that an uncompetitive national economy has engendered.

Yakubu said his advice to EAC: “is that the Council should strongly advise the President to immediately go beyond the surface of government taxation and spending to both address the persistently sluggish recovery of the economy after every downturn and the uncompetitiveness of the Nigerian economy itself.”

He said from experience, he knows that “with strong presidential support, it will be possible to consider other revenue sources that would not put unnecessary pressure on private investment and consumption which could undermine national economic competitiveness.”

He added: “Whereas it makes sense to sustain the commendable effort of widening the tax net, hiking current tax rates as a stance to reduce the fiscal deficit against the backdrop of a contraction or a weak recovery cannot the best fiscal policy option.

“Government should be advised to come hard on spending by the MDAs. The only reason some expenditures are being incurred is because the National Assembly has provided for them in the budget. It won’t be an offense if the MDAs saved the provisions to reduce the unproductive deficit spending.

“There is also the need for a law to make it culpable for line procurement officers and contractors who jettison basic costs in the buildup to contract sums. There would be significant savings if this measure was to be adopted. Perhaps up to 30% of most capital expenditures might be saved.”

Yakubu said another area of waste is allowing too many items in the federal budget beyond what can reasonably be completed within a presidential tenure as MDAs beg for any amount when they are defending their budgetary proposals.

He said, “I recall from personal experiences how we had to reduce proposed budgetary provisions for hundreds of building projects in Abuja to zero to be able to complete the Office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a third major building project in Abuja within two years.

“This fiscal approach is certainly what will be needed to complete the National Library and Millennium Towers in Abuja, to mention but two milestone projects. The other experience was our discovery that default penalties constituted a sizable chunk of road construction contract liabilities. We found out so when we observed that physical progress of road construction lagged behind payments. We asked for 100% waiver on the delayed payment penalties as a condition for full payment of outstanding principal contract sums. The contractors agreed. We paid off at once. The response was unprecedentedly timely or accelerated completion of road construction jobs all over the country, and especially in the FCT where the ring road construction immensely benefited from redemption of contractor debts.”

The former Chief Economic Adviser observed that President Buhari during his first term, had set out to reduce the cost of crude production to between $9-$10 per barrel as then existed in Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, down from the rate of over $30 per barrel in Nigeria.

He said the conditions that have sustained this cost structure must be frontally confronted, and oil revenues will go up by 200%.

“I am glad that one of the persons, who had helped our administration to increase oil output by 900,000 bpd, is today the minister of petroleum. He will remember how we had done it. Understandably, the challenge today is not just constrained output or oil theft, but governance in the oil industry. The two ministers of petroleum need to focus on and resolve uncompetitive cost structure in both upstream and downstream operations to rescue public finance from collapse in the short to medium terms,” he added.

He concluded that “both fiscal and monetary policies should, going forward, aim at enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy to mobilize domestic and offshore savings for investment in Nigeria.”

Prof. Tella Sheriffdeen, Professor of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, said it is hopeful that the team would consider the need for the country to have a long-term national plan.

“The citizens need to know where the country should be in 2050 and how we will get there in terms of the resources.

“Even in the short and medium term, they should quickly look at where we are and how to reshape policies to take us in the right direction.

“The issue of current level of consumption, investment, government spending and revenue, and the international economy must be looked into to fast-forward growth of the economy with the next budget year and beyond,” Tella said.

Mr Sola Oni, a chartered stockbroker and chief executive officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications, said one could heave a sigh of relief with the composition of the team.

Oni said the team’s preoccupation was to offer the Federal Government realistic measures to revive the country’s ailing economy.

“The team should come up with appropriate policy framework to align fiscal and monetary policies, especially where there are disconnects.

“The members should address the issue of domestic fund mobilisation through measures such as realistic interest rates on domestic savings, holistic integration of informal activities into formal sector and more efficient banking and insurance sectors,” Oni said.

He said the team should also propose strategy for easy access to domestic credits by investors and provision of relevant incentives for domestic and foreign investors.

Oni urged the members to conduct impact analysis on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for enhanced implementation.

He called for engagement with the capital market regulators and operators to identify measures to leverage the capital market to boost economic growth and development.

“The team should reverse the recent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) without further delay as it will do more harm than good in the present circumstance,” he said.

Prof Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, a Professor of Development Economics and Public Finance at the University of Abuja, said it was a welcome development and something many experts had been yearning for.

‘’It is a good development because it is a tradition in most countries to have economic councils comprising of core and purely economic and financial experts that analyse the country’s economic and fiscal policies, national development polices and others; and then advise the government appropriately on the best policies to embark on that will lead the country to economic prosperity’’, he said.

He said this is even more important in a country like Nigeria where harmonization on what various sectors of the economy are doing is needed.

He said he expected the new team to lay the foundation where all economic perspectives would put for future reference and for solid economic growth and development of the country.

‘’We hope and pray that the government will listen to them’’, he said.

Mr Moses Igbrude, Publicity Secretary, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), called for articulation of policies and strategies aimed at increasing productivity, especially in the agricultural sector.

Igbrude said emphasis should be on infrastructural development, for easy movement of goods and services.

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadri, said the news of formation of an Economic Advisory Council was both timely and commendable.

He said the team should do a critical and comprehensive review of the current policy initiatives that drive the actions of government and immediately do the needful to harmonize the outcomes and craft an agenda that will guide the management of the economy going forward.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the new team should work to give the desired direction to the nation’s economic management.

The Director-General of LCCI, Muda Yusuf in a statement said the stature, pedigree and the independence of the members of the council are clearly not in doubt; saying, they are tested technocrats.

“We are convinced that the content and structure of economic policy will be greatly enriched if this happens. This is the time to accelerate reforms, ensure fiscal consolidation, enthrone a market driven foreign exchange policy and promote a trade policy regime that is in consonance with the potentials and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

“At a time like this, the economy needs such a team to pull the economy back from the brink. The economy craves a critical mass of private sector investment to stem the current slide and declines in the economy. We need to boost the confidence of investors for such private capital flows to happen. The economy desires policies that are coherent, consistent, coordinated, synchronised and transparent. The economy should be managed in such a way to harness the bountiful entrepreneurial energies and resourcefulness of the Nigerian people,” Yusuf said.

However, a former presidential candidate and convener, #BringBackOurGirls movement (#BBOG), Oby Ezekwesili, has tasked the EAC to make its first assignment to tell President Muhammadu Buhari how he mismanaged the economy in the last four years.

Oby who pointed out that the Economic Advisory Council system was copied from the American presidential system said the President has been the one managing the economy and not the Vice President even when the VP was chairing the economic team.

She stated this via her Twitter handle last week.

Oby noted that the bad monetary and fiscal policy decisions experienced by the country were made by President Buhari, stressing that the “pretense is over”.

“For those who will jump on to this timeline to say, “it was not the President that was in charge of the economy. It was the VP chairing the Economic Team,” please don’t bother. The President was managing the economy. All those BAD Monetary Policy decisions were made by him,” she said.

“Both the CBN governor and the Ministers of Finance were not acting based on any Economic Management Team decisions. Now at least the pretense is over about the economy,” she added.

She further said that the EMT was in reality chaired by the VP who had no power over Core Economic Policy decisions adding that the “other side of the Presidency did not mind having him be the cannon fodder for all the extremely Bad Economic Policy decisions”.

“A President, not VP runs the Economy. I know that. The remit of the Council of Economic Advisers seems to suggest it rightly as “External Visitors” who meet monthly and then meet the President Quarterly. If so, setting it up as a full replacement of the EMT which should remain as the Technical Team that it should be is a mistake” she added.

She further suggested that the proper structure of the EMT should have had two levels of hierarchical control: An EMT Meeting chaired by the President with his VP as Vice Chair and an EMT Technical Meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance with CORE Technical Members.

“Structure is everything. When people say the VP during our time in government “was in charge of the Economy,” I always correct them. The VP was simply Chair of the National Council on Privatization and also the National Economic Council (a meeting of Federal Government & States (Governors). Not EMT,” she said.

Oby also suggested that a combination of a two-layered structure of the EMT plus Council of Economic Advisers of the calibre of minds just appointed would be brilliant and would bring together topmost political power, coordinated internal technical skills and input of external skills.

She advised that Nigeria’s economy “which is currently stuck in a steady state of low-equilibrium growth, needs a 24/7 level of engagement of the “topmost political power (that’s ready to discard outdated and pseudo-socialist ideas), coordinated internal competent skills, and brilliant external skills.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App