What Buhari should do before 2023 polls — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining three years of his tenure to “restore” the credibility of elections in the country.

The party specifically asked President Buhari to within the next 14 days, initiate the process of returning the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, with a strong commitment to sign it into law immediately it is passed by the legislature, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed twice by the 8th National Assembly, prior to the 2019 general election, but President Buhari declined assent.

Buhari said, “I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general elections, which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.”

Since then, opposition parties and key players in the nation’s political circle have been calling on the President to have a rethink and assent to the bill ahead of the 2023 general election.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, in Abuja, on the occasion of Democracy Day celebration, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan demanded that the President should speak on the issue of amendment to the Electoral Act in his June 12 address to the nation.

“Our party holds that it behooves on President Buhari to initiate an electoral reform process immediately, even if that will be the only legacy that posterity will record for him in his 8 years in office.

“Any failure to initiate an electoral reform will amount to a deliberate plot by the APC to kill our hard earned democracy and return our nation to a state of nature where the will of any individual, supported by bandits and vagabonds will become the norm.

“President Buhari should also take steps to end the nepotism and divisive body language associated with his administration.

“He should also take further steps to end the constitutional violations, abuse of human rights, political intolerance, harassment of opposition and dissenting voices associated with his administration.

“Furthermore, Mr. President’s June 12 address should speak to the rejigging of our nation’s security architecture as well as more decisive steps that will be taken by his administration to save Nigerians from untimely and sudden gruesome deaths in the hands of bandits and insurgents,” the PDP said.

President Buhari will address the nation on Friday.

