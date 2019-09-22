What Buhari should do at UNGA meeting – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to address world leaders on reports by the European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and other international bodies, detailing alleged rigging of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked Buhari to also address the world on reported issues of violations of human rights, disregard to the rule of law and constitutional order, disobedience to court orders, arbitrary arrest and detention of citizens among others in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP insisted that Buhari should address the world on the UN Rapporteur’s report as well as issues of violent division, escalated banditry, bloodletting and general insecurity in the country under his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“In the same vein, the PDP demands that Mr. President addresses the world on how his administration wrecked our once robust economy from a prosperous nation to the world poverty capital in a space of four years.

“The PDP states that these are facts known to all and for which the world is demanding answers from the Buhari Presidency.

“In over four years of this administration, the Buhari Presidency has not been able to harness opportunities presented by such important events despite huge resources deployed for attendance.

“The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana,” the party said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App