We’ve retired Kwankwaso from politics — Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday said the outcome of the recent re-run elections in the state is a clear testimony that his predecessor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, had been retired from politics.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won two out of the three federal constituencies of Tudunwada/Doguwa and Kumbotso and all the state assembly constituencies where the election held.

Ganduje spoke at the Council Chambers when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa, other principal officers of the House, and the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, presented to him the newly elected four state legislators.

The affected local governments are from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Ganduje said, “Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for president, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari and me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“The member of the state assembly from Madobi, member House of Representatives from there, Chairman of the local government, councillors, senator where Madobi falls, the state governor and president are all APC. So, we have retired him from politics,” he said.

He urged the elected members to always respect party leadership and be loyal to the party, adding, “We believe that the supremacy of the party should always be observed with all intent and purposes. You should make sure that you become loyal party members.”

On the inability of the APC to secure the seat of Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, the governor said, “We couldn’t get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency. The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat as a party.”

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Gafasa, assured the governor that the APC had constituted a two-thirds majority in the House, saying, “We have enough members to back and support any government’s policies for the overall development of the state.”

The state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, thanked the electorate for voting APC candidates during the re-run poll, assuring that the party would not let them down.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App