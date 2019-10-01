We’ve not met founding fathers’ expectations — Tanko Yakasai

ADVERTISEMENT

A former political adviser to President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has said that 59 years after independence, Nigeria has not met the expectations of its founders in terms of development.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Yakasai said although Nigeria has recorded some developments, the expectation was that the country would have been far ahead of where it is today.

“If we compare our position with sister countries like India, Brazil and Malysia, we will find out that they are far ahead of us and this is not what our founding fathers wanted,” he said.

The former political adviser said as a way forward, Nigerians should build democracy and strive hard to follow its dictates.

“The attitude of some Nigerian leaders destroyed our democracy. We call ourselves a democratic nation, but in reality, we know we are not because in a democratic nation, party leaders are in-charge not individuals. Even where you find individuals in-charge, it is the party members that vote that individuals to be in-charge.

