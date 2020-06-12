APC denies appealing River’s court judgment on Igo Aguma

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has denied reports that it has filed an appeal against the judgment of the Rivers States High Court, which confirmed Hon. Igo Aguma as the party’s state Caretaker Committee Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman, APC in the South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, said on Friday in Abuja in a statement that the so-called appeal is the imagination of impostors as the party has not authorized any person or group of persons to file an appeal against the court judgment.

Eta said, “We are aware of the judgment of the Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State in Suit number PHC/4355/2019 between Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma & Others v APC delivered on 9th of June, 2020. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC is currently studying the judgment of the Honourable Court and has not decided whether to appeal the said judgment or not.”

He said that it is the prerogative of the NWC of the APC to decide on the next line of action as it concerns the said judgment, after critical analysis of all sides.

“This is to categorically state that the NWC of the APC has not delegated any authority to group of persons, agents or anyone whatsoever to appeal or otherwise the said judgment.

“All the parties involved in the matter are implored to maintain a high sense of responsibility while awaiting further clarifications by the NWC on the subject matter,” Eta said.

Livingstone Wechie, the spokesmen to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Hon. Igo Aguma, also said the NWC of the APC has not authorized anybody or group to represent the party or file appeal against the judgment of the Rivers state High Court on the matter concerning Igo Aguma.

