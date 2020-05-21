We’ve made arrests over Kajuru killings – Kaduna Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police (CP), Umar Muri, says arrests have been made over the recent tit-for-tat killings between the Adara and Fulani communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reports that attacks and counter-attacks between Fulani and Adara in early May claimed at least 27 lives in Kufana District of Kajuru LGA.

However, CP Muri said, though he could not disclose the exact number of arrests made by the Police, he could assure the people that the combined efforts of security agents would ensure that peace returns to the area.

Speaking at the end of a security meeting, chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai with representatives of the Adara and Fulani communities and other stakeholders in attendance, the CP said the meeting was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the violence between the two ethnic groups.

He warned both parties and others within the general area to desist from circles of retaliation and instead, report any incident to security agents for prompt action.

“Reprisal attacks cannot solve the problem and all concerned should desist from it.

“Both Adara and Fulani have been warned not to take laws into their own hands.

“We have made some arrests, I cannot tell you the exact number but we made arrests over the recent incident in Kajuru.

“In no distant future, we shall have peace in the area,” he said.

